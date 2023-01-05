ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5. • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5. • Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road...
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
country1037fm.com

Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family

There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
WSOC Charlotte

Cain Center of the Arts officially opens in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete. Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts officially opened in Cornelius on Saturday night. It was a $25-million dollar project that features a...
power98fm.com

New Doughnut Shop Opens In Southend

Charlotte are you ready for another dose of sweetness? There is a new doughnut shop that opened in Southend and we are here for it. The Salty Doughnut opened today in Southend with a line that was beyond crazy. Yesterday I spoke with the general manager. We spoke about writing this story and I mentioned coming by today to get pictures of the doughnuts. He told me they were expecting anywhere between 3000-4000 customers today for the grand opening.
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
visityorkcounty.com

Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County

Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
wccbcharlotte.com

Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
WCNC

Stop trying to be "Super Woman"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?. Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to help tackle stress.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
