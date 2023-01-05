Read full article on original website
Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5. • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5. • Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road...
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
scoopcharlotte.com
ScoopEATS: Charlotte Restaurant Openings, Closings, & Food News for January 2023
Is venturing out of your culinary comfort zone on your list of 2023 resolutions? We think we can help. Read on for this month’s round-up of buzz worthy openings, foodie news to know and events to tempt your palate. OPENINGS & CLOSINGS. The Salty Donut, South End – Opened...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97 • Dilworth Tasting Room, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5. • Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5. • Food Lion (produce),...
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
Plaza Midwood restaurant LuLu’s closes after less than a year
CHARLOTTE — LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood has shuttered its doors after less than a year in Plaza Midwood. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant — known as LuLu’s on Central — was at 2308 Central Ave. Jay and Miketa Davis invested roughly $650,000 into that venture, which opened in March.
Cain Center of the Arts officially opens in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete. Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts officially opened in Cornelius on Saturday night. It was a $25-million dollar project that features a...
power98fm.com
New Doughnut Shop Opens In Southend
Charlotte are you ready for another dose of sweetness? There is a new doughnut shop that opened in Southend and we are here for it. The Salty Doughnut opened today in Southend with a line that was beyond crazy. Yesterday I spoke with the general manager. We spoke about writing this story and I mentioned coming by today to get pictures of the doughnuts. He told me they were expecting anywhere between 3000-4000 customers today for the grand opening.
Construction could start this year on upscale, waterfront hotel on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A local real estate developer’s plan to bring an upscale hotel to the shores of Lake Norman appears to be moving forward, several years — and revisions — after it was first envisioned. Brett Krueger told The Charlotte Observer that the $250...
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Teddy Bear Breakfast in Cornelius — kids can build their own stuffed animal
Cornelius Parks & Recreation is presenting a new event, Teddy Bear Breakfast, on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the Cain Center for the Arts, 21348 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius. The cost is a little higher than the events we usually include on Charlotte on the Cheap,...
visityorkcounty.com
Local's Take: Most loved Burgers in York County
Whether it's smothered, deconstructed, or impossible, there is a burger to be loved by all. Below is an independent review of local favorite burgers to add to your must-try list. Fort Mill, SC. Hobo's - The Sunrise Burger. Hobo's started on Main Street in Fort Mill, and quickly became a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Is Snowfall in Charlotte Becoming Rarer?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first snowfall of winter. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s pretty much a given every year in the Queen City. Despite only averaging a few inches per year, Charlotte has received at least a trace of the white stuff every single winter season since snowfall records began in 1893.
WCNC
Stop trying to be "Super Woman"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?. Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to help tackle stress.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
