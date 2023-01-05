Read full article on original website
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek
Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
pix11.com
Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek
As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections.
pix11.com
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health.
pix11.com
How to save on home renovations
There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and it's not slowing down. Koda Wang, Co-Founder of New York City's "Block Renovation" shares 2023 trends and ways to save.
pix11.com
Contract talks stall between Mount Sinai, union
There have been big developments in lead-up to a possible nurse strike that could begin on Monday and affect hospitals across New York City.
pix11.com
New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers
A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and right now, the epicenter appears to be New York City. Three out of four new COVID cases in the city appear to be the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant.
newyorkupstate.com
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
pix11.com
Three Kings Day Parade kick off in East Harlem
The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
pix11.com
Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD
A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife.
pix11.com
Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently
It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement
Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software
The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:
pix11.com
NYC nurses, hospitals continue talks to avoid strike
Talks between nurses and some private hospitals in New York City remain ongoing heading into the weekend, with the possibility of more than 10,000 nurses going on strike as early as Monday if deals aren't reached.
pix11.com
Files your taxes early to avoid identity theft
You might want to file your tax return early this year to avoid thieves from stealing your refund. But unfortunately, it's become a very common form of identity theft.
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news is coming for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open […]
pix11.com
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations
NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiations to keep about 10,000 New York City nurses from walking off the job headed into a final weekend as some major hospitals were already preparing Friday for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring some patients, including vulnerable newborns. The walkout could...
