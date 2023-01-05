Forest Area Health and Wellness Committee Provides Link to Parents on Tips to Keeping Children Healthy During Flu/Cold Season

Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Therapy Dogs United Brings Comfort, Smiles to People who Need it Most: Community Gems
To say Pat Christianson is a dog lover is an understatement. While her dog Fritz is not a therapy dog, the former Erie television anchor left the business in 2008 to start Therapy Dogs United. "There was no charity that was training, evaluating and placing therapy dogs out in the...
yourdailylocal.com
Nature Art Showcase and Sale Being Held in Franklin Feb. 3-4
FRANKLIN, Pa. – A Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The show, which will feature original artwork depicting outdoor recreation, natural resources, and landscapes, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event is free and open to the public.
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
wesb.com
BRMC to Reopen Fourth Floor
The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, January 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds. The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages...
yourdailylocal.com
JVGC Simulator League Results for Week Ending Dec. 31, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the results for the Jackson Valley Golf Club Simulator League for the week ending Dec. 31, 2022. Individual points winner: Troy Hyman – 22 points. Blind Draw winners: Troy Hyman/Mike Lewis – 41 total points. Season-long point leader: Pat Ross – 150...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Old Days Inn hotel in New Castle catches fire overnight
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The old Days Inn in New Castle caught fire overnight. The building is located in the 300 block of E. North Street. According to officials, the building originally caught fire at around 3 a.m. Viewer video shows the flames rekindled later in the morning. The...
erienewsnow.com
History of The Landfill Star
The Christmas season is over for many people. That's a sad thing for those who truly enjoyed the holiday period. However, there's is still a visible reminder of Christmas to help anyone who wants to stay in the holiday spirit. It’s located at the Lake View Landfill in Summit Township in Erie County. Just like the Three Wise Men, you can look up and find a Christmas star.
wtae.com
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
explore venango
Coroner Christina Rugh: Tackling a Thankless Job With Grace
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Christina Rugh, serving as Venango County Coroner since 2014, has one of the most necessary jobs in our community, and the one that most people want nothing to do with. I sat down for an interview with Christina in the back of Iron Furnace Coffee...
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
abc23.com
Body Found At Woodland Park
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the...
venangoextra.com
No one injured in Oil City fire
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois. A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure. The building […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
