Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Jerod Mayo: Patriots don’t need motivation for ‘plastic bag game’ vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH — Sunday is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. It’ll be the first time the Bills return to the field after Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in Cincinnati. The Bills safety collapsed at Paycor Stadium on Monday and needed CPR and an AED to be revived, but after two days in sedation, he’s awake and talking. It’s been tremendous to see his progress.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Patriots ran into an emotional buzzsaw on Sunday. The crowd inside Highmark Stadium came to Sunday’s contest with heavy hearts as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was still in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. You could see Hamlin’s number, 3, everywhere you looked entering the stadium.
Panthers’ pick tracker: Carolina’s first-round selection finalized for 2023 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers now know where they will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chicago Bears will have No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
As the final regular season games of the 2022-23 season kicked off on Sunday, one large question was whether the Houston Texans or Chicago Bears would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The answer: Chicago. The Texans entered Sunday with the worst record in the...
Celtics’ Justin Jackson, Luke Kornet contracts guarantee for season after waiver deadline passes
The Celtics will move forward with 14 players on their roster for the immediate future after electing to hold onto Luke Kornet and Justin Jackson ahead of the NBA waiver deadline for non-guaranteed contracts. Kornet and Jackson were the only two players on the Celtics roster with non-guaranteed contracts after...
Cowboys vs. Commanders: How to watch NFC East battle for free
The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders with the chance still there to win the NFC East. They need the Philadelphia Eagles to also lose at home to the New York Giants. Running back Tony Pollard could return for the 12-4 Cowboys after missing their last game with a thigh injury. He’s one touchdown away from 10 this season. The 7-8-1 Commanders are turning to rookie Sam Howell as their starting quarterback after being eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas needs a victory and losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco to earn the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.
NFL Playoffs 2023: AFC seeding finalized, here are the matchups
It came down the fourth quarter Sunday, but the Miami Dolphins earned the AFC’s final spot in the NFL Playoffs. Miami needed the Patriots to lose to the Bills, which they did, and beat the Jets on a last-minute field goal to earn the No. 7 seed. The Dolphins will play at the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend.
What Noah Vonleh trade means for Celtics roster possibilities this season
The Celtics have a lot of options at their disposal heading into the 2023 NBA trade deadline and they just gave themselves a bit more flexibility on Thursday by trading Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a heavily protected future second-round pick, per a league source. Boston also...
Bills ‘tidal wave’ ends Patriots season with a Bill Belichick embarrassment (Overreactions)
We just witnessed the New England Patriots’ postseason chances crumble before our eyes because of special teams breakdowns and fundamental breakdowns. It was bizarre. It was like watching the Avengers get defeated because the Hulk lost a pushup contest. Out of all the ways to lose a must-win game, this is one of the most shocking ways it could have gone.
Patriots lose to Bills, will miss the NFL postseason
The Patriots’ season is over. Bills’ Nyheim Hines became the first NFL player to return to two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game since Leon Washington did it in Week 3 of the 2010 season and helped Buffalo to a 35-23 win Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bill Belichick disagrees with Jake Bailey’s agent’s characterization of Patriots suspension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If Patriots fans were hoping for clarity on Jake Bailey’s suspension, it wasn’t coming from Bill Belichick on Sunday afternoon. The punter is on injured reserve, but was suspended for the team’s final two games. According to his agent Doug Hendrickson, Bailey doesn’t even know why he was suspended. The punter missed time with a back issue, but returned to practice in December and began his 21-day clock to return from injured reserve. He was never activated though.
Patriots’ Damien Harris unsure what future holds with free agency on horizon
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damien Harris was looking forward to the plane ride home. He wanted to spend time with this collection of Patriots teammates one more time. He wanted to spend a little more time in the present before his future and free agency beckoned after the Patriots loss to the Bills eliminated them from the postseason.
Chiefs vs. Raiders: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Saturday game (Week 18)
The Kansas City Chiefs can lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with a win on Saturday afternoon in the desert. They’ll travel to Las Vegas to take on Jarrett Stidham, who played quite well in his Week 17 debut as the Raiders starting quarterback.
Bill Belichick, Patriots players wore ‘Love for Damar’ Hamlin T-shirt in pregame
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick wore a “Love for Damar 3″ T-shirt on the field prior to Sunday’s regular-season finale between the two AFC East rivals, Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Several Patriots players wore similar shirts during warmups. The shirt and the entire...
It’s time for Joe Mazzulla to start Rob Williams to improve Celtics defense | Brian Robb
The Celtics are clearly playing the long game with Robert Williams amid his return from knee surgery over the past few weeks. What started as a gradual minutes ramp-up in his season debut has gone about as well as one could hope from an individual perspective. Williams shook off some early season rust and build some chemistry with both old and new teammates, rounding out into form on Saturday night with his best all-around performance of the year against the Spurs.
Celtics Mailbag: Trade fits, Jaylen Brown super max implications, Malcolm Brogdon’s role
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I think most of us are rooting for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA, but should we be? If he qualifies for the super max, couldn’t it restrict the team in regards to keeping or acquiring other players? — Ed.
