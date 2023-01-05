ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MassLive.com

Jerod Mayo: Patriots don’t need motivation for ‘plastic bag game’ vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH — Sunday is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. It’ll be the first time the Bills return to the field after Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in Cincinnati. The Bills safety collapsed at Paycor Stadium on Monday and needed CPR and an AED to be revived, but after two days in sedation, he’s awake and talking. It’s been tremendous to see his progress.
MassLive.com

Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Patriots ran into an emotional buzzsaw on Sunday. The crowd inside Highmark Stadium came to Sunday’s contest with heavy hearts as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was still in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. You could see Hamlin’s number, 3, everywhere you looked entering the stadium.
MassLive.com

Chicago Bears will have No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

As the final regular season games of the 2022-23 season kicked off on Sunday, one large question was whether the Houston Texans or Chicago Bears would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The answer: Chicago. The Texans entered Sunday with the worst record in the...
MassLive.com

Cowboys vs. Commanders: How to watch NFC East battle for free

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders with the chance still there to win the NFC East. They need the Philadelphia Eagles to also lose at home to the New York Giants. Running back Tony Pollard could return for the 12-4 Cowboys after missing their last game with a thigh injury. He’s one touchdown away from 10 this season. The 7-8-1 Commanders are turning to rookie Sam Howell as their starting quarterback after being eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas needs a victory and losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco to earn the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.
MassLive.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: AFC seeding finalized, here are the matchups

It came down the fourth quarter Sunday, but the Miami Dolphins earned the AFC’s final spot in the NFL Playoffs. Miami needed the Patriots to lose to the Bills, which they did, and beat the Jets on a last-minute field goal to earn the No. 7 seed. The Dolphins will play at the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend.
MassLive.com

Patriots lose to Bills, will miss the NFL postseason

The Patriots’ season is over. Bills’ Nyheim Hines became the first NFL player to return to two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game since Leon Washington did it in Week 3 of the 2010 season and helped Buffalo to a 35-23 win Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick disagrees with Jake Bailey’s agent’s characterization of Patriots suspension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If Patriots fans were hoping for clarity on Jake Bailey’s suspension, it wasn’t coming from Bill Belichick on Sunday afternoon. The punter is on injured reserve, but was suspended for the team’s final two games. According to his agent Doug Hendrickson, Bailey doesn’t even know why he was suspended. The punter missed time with a back issue, but returned to practice in December and began his 21-day clock to return from injured reserve. He was never activated though.
MassLive.com

It’s time for Joe Mazzulla to start Rob Williams to improve Celtics defense | Brian Robb

The Celtics are clearly playing the long game with Robert Williams amid his return from knee surgery over the past few weeks. What started as a gradual minutes ramp-up in his season debut has gone about as well as one could hope from an individual perspective. Williams shook off some early season rust and build some chemistry with both old and new teammates, rounding out into form on Saturday night with his best all-around performance of the year against the Spurs.
MassLive.com

Celtics Mailbag: Trade fits, Jaylen Brown super max implications, Malcolm Brogdon’s role

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I think most of us are rooting for Jaylen Brown to make All-NBA, but should we be? If he qualifies for the super max, couldn’t it restrict the team in regards to keeping or acquiring other players? — Ed.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

