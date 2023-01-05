The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders with the chance still there to win the NFC East. They need the Philadelphia Eagles to also lose at home to the New York Giants. Running back Tony Pollard could return for the 12-4 Cowboys after missing their last game with a thigh injury. He’s one touchdown away from 10 this season. The 7-8-1 Commanders are turning to rookie Sam Howell as their starting quarterback after being eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas needs a victory and losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco to earn the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO