Russell T Davies has given Doctor Who fans some reassurance following news that Disney will be involved in the forthcoming series.Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be making his debut as the 14th Doctor from the 2023 festive period, succeeding David Tennant who will return as the Time Lord for three episodes in November.Showrunner Davies, who was responsible for reviving the BBC sci-fi series in 2005, will also return as head writer for the forthcoming 60th anniversary specials and 14th season.In a recent interview with Doctor Who magazine, Davies addressed Disney’s involvement in the forthcoming season.In October, it was...

26 MINUTES AGO