ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players' 'wives

KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm's wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
KENTUCKY STATE
golfmagic.com

Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."

Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions

Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

The PGA Tour’s complicated new era begins at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii — History will show that a new era on the PGA Tour was ushered in by, of all people, Adam Svensson (above). On a perfect Thursday morning on Maui, Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian with one career win, smoked a towering draw down the first fairway of the Plantation Course, kicking off the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The mood wasn’t exactly elevated: Maybe 100 fans were on hand, and Svensson didn’t even have a playing partner, as he went out alone in a 39-man field that was otherwise playing in twosomes. But don’t let the sleepy start fool you, as this T o’ C ends one of the most tumultuous periods in tour history and begins a grand experiment that will help define the future of professional golf.
HAWAII STATE
247Sports

JuCo DB Justin Sinclair ready for next step at Hawaii

There was once a time where December of 2022 could have marked the end of a four-year college career for Justin Sinclair. But after twists and turns, the past month marked just the beginning of his Division-I journey by signing with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Sinclair was tabbed by 247Sports...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy