Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards. Rahm...
KRMG
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players' 'wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii — (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm's wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
golfmagic.com
Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."
Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Jay Monahan says tour vs. LIV now about 'product versus product'
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Sunday of LIV Golf: "What they have is very different from what we have. We're going down our path, and they're going down theirs."
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Kapalua Resort, its Plantation Course and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions located?
Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course is home to the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Hawaiian course has a great look and is a resort course so many want to play.
Weekly Read Fore! Things: Historic Lost Leads and the Masters Field Grows
Augusta National's invitation to NCAA champion Gordon Sargent could be a sign of things to come.
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour’s complicated new era begins at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — History will show that a new era on the PGA Tour was ushered in by, of all people, Adam Svensson (above). On a perfect Thursday morning on Maui, Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian with one career win, smoked a towering draw down the first fairway of the Plantation Course, kicking off the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The mood wasn’t exactly elevated: Maybe 100 fans were on hand, and Svensson didn’t even have a playing partner, as he went out alone in a 39-man field that was otherwise playing in twosomes. But don’t let the sleepy start fool you, as this T o’ C ends one of the most tumultuous periods in tour history and begins a grand experiment that will help define the future of professional golf.
Go Ahead and Crown Him: Collin Morikawa Opens Six-Shot Lead at Kapalua
Everything is clicking for the 2021 Open Champion, who looks primed to end a long winless drought Sunday at the Tournament of Champions.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Saturday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is kicking off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 38-player field loaded with winners (and 10 more who made the 2022 FedEx Cup final) continues play Saturday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the Tour’s new schedule of designated events.
Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa, Bogey-Free Through 54 Holes, Leads by 6 Strokes in Maui
Collin Morikawa on Sunday will chase more than his first tournament victory in 18 months. He will pursue perfection, or as close as anyone can come to that in the game of golf. Morikawa fired an 8-under round of 65 in the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions...
247Sports
JuCo DB Justin Sinclair ready for next step at Hawaii
There was once a time where December of 2022 could have marked the end of a four-year college career for Justin Sinclair. But after twists and turns, the past month marked just the beginning of his Division-I journey by signing with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Sinclair was tabbed by 247Sports...
