Clemson, SC

Clemson starter announces decision on whether he's returning

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

This Clemson starter has made his decision on whether or not he’s returning for next season.

Senior safety Jalyn Phillips announced via social media Thursday afternoon that he is coming back for his fifth season at Clemson in 2023.

Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain and named a fourth-team All-ACC pick by Phil Steele, Phillips started all 14 games in 2022 and finished second on the team in tackles. He was credited with 82 tackles (1.5 for loss), four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 667 defensive snaps.

For his career (2019-22), Phillips has 152 tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,220 defensive snaps over 51 games (21 starts).

