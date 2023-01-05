Eagles dominate

East Bladen Zamar Lewis looking to float the ball into the net. Alex Brooks | Bladen Journal

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Clinton Darkhorses for a 61-38 victory on Tuesday.

The Darkhorses’ came into the first quarter with a hot hand and saw their shots falling from a distance. East Bladen’s frontcourt made their presence felt on the inside by grabbing offensive boards and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities to stick around in the first quarter. Junior guard Walker Spell had 9 points after going 3-for-3 from behind the arc to give Clinton a slight five-point lead.

The Eagles junior forward Lee Barnes opened the next quarter with a 3-pointer to wake the home crowd up. East Bladen became more compact on the defensive end and made any drives in the lane virtually impossible. The Darkhorses’ weren’t getting the same tough shots to fall and their opponents clawed their way back into the game with minutes to spare in the first half. Malcolm Bolden and Zamar Lewis combined for 12 points in the half as the Eagles took the momentum into the locker room despite the game being tied at 25-25.

The third quarter was one-way traffic as the Eagles turned up the intensity on defense and didn’t allow any easy shots from their opponent. Clinton only managed to score one field goal the entire third quarter while their opponents punished them from just about everywhere. Lewis pounded the ball from the inside and the Eagles’ guards delivered dagger threes to widen the gap going into the final quarter.

Bolden took control of the offense in the fourth by contributing with scoring and passing to help the Eagles cruise in the final minutes. It was an all-around good team performance from the Eagles and Bolden led his team with 13 points. East Bladen moves to 2-0 in conference for a good start to conference play and will look to continue their good run against their county rivals on Friday night.

West Bladen has been playing great basketball this season and will bring their speedy offense to East Bladen for their first meeting of the new year. The Eagles’ advantage will be their veteran experience but their height and size will play a factor on the inside. Whoever wins the battle of the boards will have the best shot of winning the game and proving that they’re serious contenders in SAC 7.