Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bruins make history with 30th win: How goal differential tells the story of Boston's success
The Boston Bruins recorded their 30th win of the 2022-23 season on Thursday when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2. In doing so, it tied the Bruins with the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens for the second-fastest team to record 30 wins in a single season in NHL history. The only...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury
Hainsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hainsey departed for the locker room after he apparently aggravated an existing hamstring injury, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. In his stead, starting left guard Nick Leverett has slid over to center while John Molchon has stepped in at left guard. With the Buccaneers set to play next week during the wild-card round of the playoffs, it will be worth monitoring Hainsey's status given the injury-riddled state of Tampa Bay's starting offensive line.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Nick Mears: Claimed by Rockies
The Rockies claimed Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. After spending just four days with the Rangers organization, Mears is on the move for the second time this offseason. The 26-year-old reliever recorded a 4.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in the minors last season, though he was able to throw two scoreless frames in the majors at the very end of the year. The Rockies are starving for depth in their bullpen, so it's very possible Mears begins the 2023 season in the majors.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Downgraded, will not play
Smith (concussion) was downgraded and will not play Sunday against the Bills. That's now two consecutive games Smith will miss after suffering a concussion Week 16 against the Bengals. Expect Hunter Henry to see more work with the veteran tight end unavailable. The 28-year-old tallied five receptions and 52 yards in last week's win over the Dolphins with Smith sidelined.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old Brown logged one target over 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest, perhaps unlikely with the Bills playing for the No. 2 seed, unless the game starts to get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in easy victory
Kelce recorded six receptions on seven targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs were able to keep the ball on the ground in the victory, which suppressed the production of Kelce. He did manage a 15-yard reception late in the second quarter, and he was tackled at the one-yard line before Isiah Pacheco punched in a touchdown late in the game. Despite the slow close to the regular season, Kelce recorded 110 receptions, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns across 17 games on the campaign.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Inaccurate close to rookie campaign
Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Browns. Pickett entered Sunday's game with some momentum after leading game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks. However, the Pittsburgh offense was stalled early on, as Pickett began with just one completion on his first six attempts. He improved marginally from there and managed five completions of more than 20 yards for the second time in his career. While Pickett closes his rookie campaign with only seven touchdowns and nine interceptions across 13 games, his performance is trending in a positive direction heading into his sophomore season.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin reacts as Bills return two kickoffs for TDs, including on first play since safety's injury
No one knew how the Buffalo Bills were going to look on Sunday in their first game since Damar Hamlin's injury, but if the first play was any indication, the Bills look ready to roll. With Hamlin watching from a hospital in Ohio, the Bills honored him before the game...
Comments / 0