Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Blues' Nick Leddy: Out again Sunday
Leddy (upper body) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy also wasn't available for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has accounted for 11 assists, 43 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 30 hits in 39 games this season. With defensemen Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) out, the Blues will have recent call-ups Steve Santini and Tyler Tucker in the lineup Sunday versus the Wild.
CBS Sports
Bruins make history with 30th win: How goal differential tells the story of Boston's success
The Boston Bruins recorded their 30th win of the 2022-23 season on Thursday when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2. In doing so, it tied the Bruins with the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens for the second-fastest team to record 30 wins in a single season in NHL history. The only...
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Generates helper in win
Malkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. This was Malkin's second point in his last six games, and he's also gone minus-4 in that span. His drop in production has largely correlated with the Penguins' six-game losing skid, which ended Sunday, and the absence of Kris Letang (personal/lower body). Despite the slump, Malkin still has a formidable 35 points (16 on the power play) with 111 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Poor Week 18 performance
Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints. He also rushed six times for 32 yards. Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging under three yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. The signal-caller also fumbled twice but was fortunate not to lose either. In fact, offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered one of Darnold's fumbles for a touchdown during the third quarter. After being sidelined with a preseason ankle injury, Darnold played just six games this season, completing only 82 of 140 passes for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. While he also scored a couple times on the ground, it's unclear where Darnold -- an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- will ply his trade during the 2023 campaign, and whether he'll get another chance to start after underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers since being drafted third overall in 2018.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
CBS Sports
Rams' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in season finale
Mayfield completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle. He added 16 rushing yards on five attempts. Mayfield threw for fewer than 150 yards in three of five games with the Rams down the stretch and posted a 10:8 TD:INT in 12 appearances spread between Los Angeles and Carolina. The unrestricted free agent may have to settle for a backup job in 2023 after his underwhelming 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in easy victory
Kelce recorded six receptions on seven targets for 38 yards in Saturday's 31-13 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs were able to keep the ball on the ground in the victory, which suppressed the production of Kelce. He did manage a 15-yard reception late in the second quarter, and he was tackled at the one-yard line before Isiah Pacheco punched in a touchdown late in the game. Despite the slow close to the regular season, Kelce recorded 110 receptions, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns across 17 games on the campaign.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star scores 37 vs. Kings, continues surge toward NBA's all-time record
LeBron James continues to creep closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. After scoring 37 points in the Lakers' wild 136-134 victory over the Kings on Saturday, James, who is averaging 38 points over his last four games, is now within 423 points of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Inaccurate close to rookie campaign
Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Browns. Pickett entered Sunday's game with some momentum after leading game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks. However, the Pittsburgh offense was stalled early on, as Pickett began with just one completion on his first six attempts. He improved marginally from there and managed five completions of more than 20 yards for the second time in his career. While Pickett closes his rookie campaign with only seven touchdowns and nine interceptions across 13 games, his performance is trending in a positive direction heading into his sophomore season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Out for regular-season finale
Smith (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Smith developed what the Vikings believe to be some knee soreness following the team's practice Friday, per Seifert, and it appears Minnesota is taking the precautious route heading into the playoffs. The 33-year-old safety has recorded 85 tackles and 10 passes defended, including five interceptions, this season. No matter the outcome of this Week 18 contest, Minnesota is guaranteed to host a home playoff game during the wild-card round of the playoffs, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Smith's practice activity early on next week.
Comments / 0