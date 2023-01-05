Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Winterhawks rolled by East leaders Winnipeg, 6-3
The Winnipeg Ice showed why they’re the favorites to win the East, beating the Portland Winterhawks 6-3 in Winnipeg Sunday night. 17-year-old NHL draft prospect led the way with a hat trick and an assist. Matthew Savoie also had 4 points, setting up Benson twice and being set up by him once.
Stalock has 22 saves, Blackhawks beat Coyotes 2-0
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped 22 shots for his 10th career shutout — first in nearly three years — and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night. Jake McCabe and Tyler Johnson scored to help the Blackhawks snap a five-game losing streak...
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Blues' Nick Leddy: Out again Sunday
Leddy (upper body) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy also wasn't available for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has accounted for 11 assists, 43 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 30 hits in 39 games this season. With defensemen Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) out, the Blues will have recent call-ups Steve Santini and Tyler Tucker in the lineup Sunday versus the Wild.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
With both Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina both nearing returns to action, the Detroit Red Wings have made a roster decision. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have assigned LW Elmer Soderblom to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 21 games with the Red Wings during his rookie campaign, Soderblom has recorded five goals and three assists. He scored the game-winning goal on New Year’s Eve against the Ottawa Senators.
Marner gets 500th point, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to reach the 500 career points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. John Tavares had two goals and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto, which snapped a two-game skid with its first win of the month.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
Golden Knights activate Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez off IR
The Vegas Golden Knights have activated two key players off of injured reserve: Jonathan Marchessault and Alec Martinez. These activations come after it was reported earlier Saturday that both players were nearing returns. Marchessault, 32, has missed six straight games with a lower-body injury. When healthy, he’s among the best...
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 4-2 loss to San Jose
The Ontario Reign gave up four third-period goals and dropped their 6th straight loss of the 2022-23 campaign. ONT: Tyler Madden (6) ASST: Lias Andersson (9), T.J. Tynan (27) SJ: Thomas Bordeleau (16) ASST: Patrick Sieloff (6), Darren Brady (3) SJ: Darren Brady (1) ASST: Artemi Kniazev (10), C.J. Seuss...
NHL
Mullett Magic: Coyotes Using Temporary Home to Gain Edge Over Opponents
Loud, electric atmosphere contributes to 'fun' environment for players and fans alike. It didn't take long for the Arizona Coyotes to make themselves right at home at Mullett Arena. So much, so, in fact, it's already become a downright tough place to play. Fresh off a four-game road trip, the...
