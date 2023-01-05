Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints. He also rushed six times for 32 yards. Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging under three yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. The signal-caller also fumbled twice but was fortunate not to lose either. In fact, offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered one of Darnold's fumbles for a touchdown during the third quarter. After being sidelined with a preseason ankle injury, Darnold played just six games this season, completing only 82 of 140 passes for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. While he also scored a couple times on the ground, it's unclear where Darnold -- an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- will ply his trade during the 2023 campaign, and whether he'll get another chance to start after underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers since being drafted third overall in 2018.

