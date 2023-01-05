Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Did a Tage Thompson trade fall through?
TSN: Brian Hayes and Jamie McLennan on TSN Overdrive on Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and how they almost traded him. Hayes: “That’s the uncertainty of development. But that’s what makes it so difficult to I think trade young players because, especially if they’re players that you have drafted. That means you saw something very special. You’re committed to it, right? You believe it will blossom into something real.
Sabres rally to extend ‘goat head’ streak, after “moment of celebration” for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 31 goals through 37 games. “Goat Head” is gaining ground, however, as the blast from the past has now scored 30 in only five appearances. Victor Olofsson buried his second goal of the night with 18 seconds left in overtime to cap the Sabres’ 6-5 […]
Ekblad scores twice on power play, Panthers hold off Red Wings
DETROIT -- Aaron Ekblad scored two power-play goals, and the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. "He's really important for us on the power play; he scores goals because he gets into the slot so fast," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of Ekblad. "We need those pucks to go in, and he's been great."
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect goes limp, stretchered off after hitting head on ice in ‘scary scene’ during Wilkes-Barre/Scranton game
UPDATE: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton provides Filip Hallander update after Penguins top prospect’s scary injury. Just days after Damar Hamlin’s frightening cardiac arrest and collapse on Monday Night Football, another frightening scene unfolded — this time in minor league hockey — Friday night. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander fell...
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Generates helper in win
Malkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. This was Malkin's second point in his last six games, and he's also gone minus-4 in that span. His drop in production has largely correlated with the Penguins' six-game losing skid, which ended Sunday, and the absence of Kris Letang (personal/lower body). Despite the slump, Malkin still has a formidable 35 points (16 on the power play) with 111 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 outings this season.
'This city's amazing' | Dahlin tallies 5 points in front of sellout crowd
Olofsson scores winner as Buffalo rallies to defeat Minnesota 6-5 in overtime. Extended highlights of the Minnesota Wild at the Buffalo Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin and his teammates have walked beneath the same sign each time they've exited the Buffalo Sabres dressing room over the past two seasons. Before they take the ice, be it for practice or a game, they are greeted with the same two words.
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old Brown logged one target over 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest, perhaps unlikely with the Bills playing for the No. 2 seed, unless the game starts to get out of hand.
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
Bills' Josh Allen: Finishes with 42 total TDs
Allen completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. He added nine rushing attempts for 16 yards. Allen's four-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox put the Bills up 14-7 early in the second quarter, but he was intercepted at New England's three-yard line in the final minute of the first half to prevent Buffalo from taking a lead into the locker room. The star quarterback bounced back with a 42-yard touchdown pass to John Brown in the third quarter and a 49-yarder to Stefon Diggs in the fourth, improving his TD:INT to 35:14. Allen added seven rushing touchdowns in 16 games, finishing two short of his career high in both passing and rushing scores. Allen's productive campaign helped the Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a home playoff game against the Dolphins in the wild-card round.
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Poor Week 18 performance
Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints. He also rushed six times for 32 yards. Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging under three yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. The signal-caller also fumbled twice but was fortunate not to lose either. In fact, offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered one of Darnold's fumbles for a touchdown during the third quarter. After being sidelined with a preseason ankle injury, Darnold played just six games this season, completing only 82 of 140 passes for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. While he also scored a couple times on the ground, it's unclear where Darnold -- an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- will ply his trade during the 2023 campaign, and whether he'll get another chance to start after underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers since being drafted third overall in 2018.
