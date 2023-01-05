Read full article on original website
Adam Rich of ‘Eight Is Enough’ dies at 54: reports
(NEXSTAR) – Adam Rich, best known for his role as the youngest child on TV’s “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 54. A family member told TMZ Rich died at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. Someone reportedly found Rich “lifeless” in his home, law enforcement sources told TMZ.
Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
(NEXSTAR) – Macy’s will be closing a handful of its stores in 2023, the retail chain confirmed last week, as part of a plan announced three years ago. All four of the impacted stores are located in malls, a company representative told USA Today. Affected employees will be offered jobs at nearby locations or severance packages.
