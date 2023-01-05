ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs explosion victim identified

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the deceased person involved in an explosion at 709 N 35th Street on Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Martin Desomma. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation in the death.

Additionally, two more compressed natural gas containers were removed from the property at 709 N 35th St as a safety precaution.

Background:

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of N 35th St and Avenue G. Fire crews arrived on scene and found no active fire or gas leak. Desomma was found deceased on scene. Preliminary investigation findings conclude that a compressed natural gas cylinder exploded in the garage of 709 N 35th St. There are no indications that this explosion was a result of a gas leak from the utilities serving the property. The incident is still currently under investigation.

