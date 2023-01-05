ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store

A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County. On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates. Dae’Va Amir Jenning-Worrell, 22 of Johnson City, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
erwinrecord.net

Deputies arrest Erwin man on meth-related charges

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Kyle Casey, 499 Hickory Hollow Rd., Erwin, for methamphetamine-related charges on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after responding to the scene to investigate a complaint about poaching deer. According to a press release issued by Sheriff Mike Hensley, deputies responded to the Harris Hollow...
ERWIN, TN
wjhl.com

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle

The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy