WBIR
Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
‘I heard screaming, running down the hallway’: 911 caller recalls fatal Monarch Apartments shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The same day Monarch Apartments’ owners sent residents a lengthy description of planned security changes at the complex, News Channel 11 spoke with Timmothy Walker, a Monarch resident who called 911 the night Ja’Shon Yates was killed there. Walker lives a few doors down from apartment 4205, where the Jan. […]
supertalk929.com
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced to two years of probation in case involving stolen car ring
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars was sentenced to two years of probation on Friday. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused in the case. On Monday, Aug. 29, Thornton pleaded guilty at the U.S....
wymt.com
Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County. On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus...
wvlt.tv
2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people from Maynardville were arrested after a probation search revealed drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and suboxone, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, UCSO deputies and the Tennessee Department of Correction completed a probation search on Brock Road...
wvlt.tv
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of taking cash payments to title stolen cars in Tennessee was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to one of three charges, according to court documents. Brandy Thornton pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due...
wvlt.tv
New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and his girlfriend were charged with the death of a 3-year-old boy who died in November 2022, according to an affidavit obtained by WVLT News. The New Tazewell Police Department responded to Heritage Road on Oct. 28 regarding a young boy choking, officials...
Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates. Dae’Va Amir Jenning-Worrell, 22 of Johnson City, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police […]
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
wvlt.tv
Arson investigation underway after suspect sets multiple Grainger Co. fires, sheriff says
WASHBURN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an arson suspect after multiple agencies responded to four fires Thursday night, Sheriff James Harville told WVLT News. Three barns and one house were reportedly burned down in the Washburn community. Those calls also came in within...
erwinrecord.net
Deputies arrest Erwin man on meth-related charges
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Kyle Casey, 499 Hickory Hollow Rd., Erwin, for methamphetamine-related charges on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after responding to the scene to investigate a complaint about poaching deer. According to a press release issued by Sheriff Mike Hensley, deputies responded to the Harris Hollow...
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation Tuesday night, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 1900 Block of Lone Oak Road at 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found […]
Semi-truck fire reported on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
wjhl.com
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
993thex.com
Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle
The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you'll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff's office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night.
Cocaine Bear: Who was the smuggler who fell to his death in Knoxville?
The February 2023 horror comedy movie of Cocaine Bear is based lightly on a true story, but less focus is given to the pilot and parachutist that gives the story its Knoxville ties.
