kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal mischief incident late Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 11:10 p.m. the 35-year old allegedly went to the victim’s residence in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street because he had stopped speaking to her months ago. The man opened the door, saw that it was the suspect and shut the door immediately.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance early Friday. Information from RPD said at 2:20 a.m. a caller said the suspect was one half of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Northeast Malheur Avenue. After police arrived the 35-year old allegedly took off running and jumped a fence. His shirt got caught on the fence, causing him to hit his face on the fence before falling directly onto his head. The suspect stayed down until additional officers could get to the other side of the fence where he was detained for a warrant.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER HE WAS FOUND HIDING IN A CREEK
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a chase led to the suspect jumping into a creek Wednesday night. The RPD report said at about 11:10 p.m. officers attempted to contact 31-year old Matthew Bay in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, knowing he had a warrant for his arrest. Bay allegedly fled the area on a bicycle, going south along the railroad tracks, before turning into Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED VERBAL DISTURBANCE
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant, after an alleged verbal disturbance on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a caller said there was a disturbance between the transient and another woman in the 2900 block of Highway 99 south of Roseburg. The suspect was detained and determined to have a warrant. She was jailed without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILIED DUE TO SEVERAL WARRANTS
A driver was jailed due to several warrants by the Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 37-year old woman after watching her drive and park at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect identified herself and said she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
nbc16.com
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
eugeneweekly.com
Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail
Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kezi.com
Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.—A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers. Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV. "Finally came to the spot...
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
kezi.com
Hawk hit by car released after making full recovery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A red-tailed hawk that had been hit by a car in November was released back into the wild Thursday after making a full recovery. On November 3, two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of a car they had moved to park. The hawk had been hit by the car and had apparently stuck in its grille for some time before the vehicle pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The valets reported the injured bird to the Cascades Raptor Center, who sent a doctor to extricate the bird and bring it in for recovery.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 1.6.23
Friendly Kitchen Volunteer Coordinator Casey Buller talks about their new partnership with Umpqua Community College and their need for volunteer drivers. Click here to download for later listening: 830 1 6 23.
