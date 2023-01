The Golden Globe Awards returned on Tuesday night, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting the event presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Colin Farrell won best actor in a musical or comedy for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. After complimenting presenter Ana de Armas on her Globe-nominated performance in Blonde (“The night that I saw your film, I cried myself to sleep”), he then addressed his Banshees director Martin McDonagh, who also directed Farrell in 2008’s In Bruges, the first pairing between the actor and Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson: “Martin...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO