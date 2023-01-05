Read full article on original website
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WDTV
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident. Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16. Anyone with information...
WDTV
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
WDTV
Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Marion County after officers said she drank several bottles of wine and found her passed out in a running car with children in the backseat. Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Ave. under the Jefferson St....
WDTV
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
Greene County couple charged for forging court order
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing.
wajr.com
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. – After weeks of speculation the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
Metro News
Marshall County mine idled by fire
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Shoemaker Mine in Marshall County has been temporarily shutdown by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. MSHA reported being notified of a fire at the mine’s Whittaker Portal on Thursday. The agency ordered the mine closed and miners removed as an investigation into the cause of the fire and remediation were underway.
WDTV
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mannington man has been charged after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit and crashed on a foot bridge. Officers attempted to pull over a dirt bike that was traveling south on Fairmont Ave. with no taillight or registration plate just after midnight on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
One person sent to hospital after car collides with garbage truck
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person was sent to the hospital yesterday afternoon after an SUV collided with a garbage truck in the Monongah area of Marion County. Officials with the Valley Volunteer Fire Department say that on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 PM they responded to assist the Monongah Volunteer Fire Department. Upon arrival, there was a two-vehicle accident with vehicles still in the roadway.
More parking coming to downtown Buckhannon
The Upshur County Commission announced on Thursday that it recently acquired land near the Upshur County courthouse to improve the parking situation for employees and the general public.
WSAZ
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-5-23 Updated: 3 hours ago.
