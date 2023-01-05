Charges upgraded against suspected drunk driver accused of causing crash that killed 3-year-old boy; bond remains at $2.25M

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The man accused of driving drunk in Harris County and hitting a car, which led to the death of a 3-year-old has his bond set. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived they found a husband, wife, and their 3-year-old son injured in their car. The other driver had run away from the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO