Charges upgraded against suspected drunk driver accused of causing crash that killed 3-year-old boy; bond remains at $2.25M

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest made in deadly November 2022 hit-and-run crash in NW Harris County, sources say
CYPRESS, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash late last year, according to sources. The driver who crashed into the car being driven by Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, is now in custody, sources said. Authorities are holding a news conference on Monday to...
Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
Click2Houston.com
Alief ISD teacher shot, killed following possible domestic violence incident in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman identified as an Alief ISD teacher was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at her home in Sugar Land, police said. Officers with Sugar Land Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Drive near New...
fox26houston.com
Man faces Intoxicated Manslaughter charge in death of 3-year-old, $2.25 million bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The man responsible for the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Harris County has had his bond tripled. Rosendo Gaeta, 35, is faced with multiple charges, including Intoxicated Manslaughter, after he was allegedly driving intoxicated and crashed into a car with a small family inside. The crash caused serious injuries to the parents and the death of their 3-year-old son.
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Westheimer near The Galleria, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after reportedly being hit by a vehicle near The Galleria Sunday afternoon. According to police, the crash took place in the 5200 block of Westheimer Road near Sage at around 6:50 p.m. Police say the man did not use the crosswalk....
Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old elementary school teacher with multiple gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of his girlfriend while walking home from a concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man in his late 20s was shot at least twice in front of his girlfriend while they were walking home from a concert in downtown Houston early Sunday, police said. It happened at midnight in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway. According to Lt. Izaguirre...
fox26houston.com
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter, led to 3-year-old's death has bond set to $750K
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The man accused of driving drunk in Harris County and hitting a car, which led to the death of a 3-year-old has his bond set. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived they found a husband, wife, and their 3-year-old son injured in their car. The other driver had run away from the scene.
21-year-old charged in fatal shooting at METRO stop near Greenspoint Mall, docs show
Charging documents say the 21-year-old suspect ran into the mall after the shooting and attempted to hide in the food court before being arrested.
Pedestrian struck, projected into air, after simultaneously crossing FM 1960 as truck was coming
Investigators determined that the man did not use the crosswalk that was about 200 feet away from where the crash happened.
Child almost struck by gunfire after confrontation inside of convenience store turns deadly
Police said the victim who was shot was reportedly the driver of the car the child was in. The driver was in an altercation with another man inside a gas station that spilled outside in the parking lot.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Click2Houston.com
Man hospitalized after being shot outside meat market in north Houston, police say
A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the leg outside a meat market in north Houston. Houston police said the shooting happened at the El Rey Meat Market near the intersection of Airline and Service Street at around 2 p.m. Investigators said the victim and suspect...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $1M for son accused of shooting mom, killing her boyfriend at west Houston home
HOUSTON – The brother of Delano Burkes, a man whose body was found at the Houston Ship Channel last year after he had gone missing, has been charged with shooting two family members. Stephen Burke appeared before a judge overnight and a judge set bond at $1,000,000. Sources tell...
Man accused of killing 6-year-old boy while driving drunk actually had 0.00 BAC
Criminal charges for a man accused of driving drunk when he hit 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck and killed him have been dropped.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
mocomotive.com
Woman dead after vehicle crashes during chase in Montgomery County, deputies say
A woman was killed late Thursday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase, officials said. Mandy Norris, 52, of Willis, was pronounced dead shortly after crashing a vehicle into a tree near the 13400 block of Rogers Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
Lanes open after 4-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway sent at least 4 to the hospital, police say
Lanes are open, but backups remain after authorities say at least four people were hospitalized after a major wreck early Saturday.
Click2Houston.com
Taco shop customer who shot and killed possible armed robber agrees to meet with HPD investigators, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston Police will soon be able to question a man who shot and killed a robber inside a taco shop in southwest Houston late Thursday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.
