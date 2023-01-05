ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Charges upgraded against suspected drunk driver accused of causing crash that killed 3-year-old boy; bond remains at $2.25M

 3 days ago
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man faces Intoxicated Manslaughter charge in death of 3-year-old, $2.25 million bond

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The man responsible for the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Harris County has had his bond tripled. Rosendo Gaeta, 35, is faced with multiple charges, including Intoxicated Manslaughter, after he was allegedly driving intoxicated and crashed into a car with a small family inside. The crash caused serious injuries to the parents and the death of their 3-year-old son.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter, led to 3-year-old's death has bond set to $750K

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The man accused of driving drunk in Harris County and hitting a car, which led to the death of a 3-year-old has his bond set. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived they found a husband, wife, and their 3-year-old son injured in their car. The other driver had run away from the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
WILLIS, TX
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
HOUSTON, TX

