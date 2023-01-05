ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"

Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
CBS News

AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence

Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

The Idaho Student Murders

Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy