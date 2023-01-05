Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO