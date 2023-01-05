Read full article on original website
CBS News
Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe arrested for misleading investigation
COHASSET – COHASSET - The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe has been arrested for misleading the investigation. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced 46-year-old Brian Walshe's arrest on Sunday evening. Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday. Ana Walshe has now...
Connecticut House of Representatives Member Quentin Williams Passes Away at Age 39
It was recently reported that Connecticut House of Representatives member Quentin Williams passed away at the age of 39. This occurred just one day after he was sworn in for his "third term serving the 100th District, which includes downtown Middletown and Wesleyan University," reported The New York Times. Family,...
click orlando
2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
CBS News
What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"
Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels for Chicago Area, Long COVID Aid
Where do things stand with COVID in the Chicago area?. New data was released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week as health experts continue to monitor for a potential post-holiday surge. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Entire...
CBS News
New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
CBS News
AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
CBS News
First Alert Weather: 1st of 4 powerful storms moving across Northern California
CBS13 is tracking a powerful storm as it moves across Northern California. Powerful wind gusts in the Sacramento area are knocking down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages. SMUD customers who have lost power are asked to report outages to smud.org/outages or 1-888-456-SMUD. At McClellan, wind speeds were...
Court documents reveal evidence linking suspect to Idaho murders
A police affidavit released Thursday details alleged evidence connecting a suspect to the killing of four University of Idaho students, including DNA found at the crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant sat down with friends and colleagues of Bryan Kohberger to learn more about the suspect.
CBS News
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
Police said the owner of a vehicle was still inside when two carjackers drove off. It happened at the Walmart in Upper Merion Township, Pa. on January 2.
Officers tracked suspect in Idaho student murders with digital evidence
While the case may have seemed cold, newly released documents in the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students show police were actually hot on the trail of the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Omar Villafranca reports.
