New Stores Joining Huntington Shopping Center Lineup

Federal Realty Investment Trust announced several new stores Thursday that will be moving into the upgraded Huntington Shopping Center.

The Container Store will join the lineup at the center, while Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110 in Huntington Station.

The $75 million redevelopment has seen the addition of Whole Foods and an REI store, while BuyBuy Baby, Five Guys restaurant and Applebee’s have left.

The Container Store specializes in storage and organization products, custom closets, and in-home services. The new 15,676 SF store will be located next to Whole Foods Market and will be the brand’s second location to open on Long Island.

At the freestanding pad site, Burger Village, a Long Island-based chain, will occupy 2,756 square feet, offering organic foods. Love Sac , an American furniture retailer specializing in a modular furniture system called Sactionals will be opening a 1,412 SF showroom Just Salad is a New York-based fast-casual salad chain that will occupy 2,382 square feet.

“The transformation of Huntington Shopping Center continues to draw premier brands that, together, create a must-visit retail destination,” said Mark Brennan, vice president of regional development at Federal Realty. “With the addition of some of the region’s most desirable retail, food & beverage concepts, we believe the property will deliver what the community needs and wants.”

Federal Realty said that when renovations are complete in 2024, the center will have 277,000 square feet of retail on 21 acres.