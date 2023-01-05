Read full article on original website
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
wtaw.com
Renewing A Drivers License Results In A Trip To The Brazos County Jail
A College Station man is out of jail following his arrest while he was attempting to renew his drivers license. The DPS arrest report states a trooper smelled the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The trooper then found a large vacuum sealed bag that was opened...
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
POLICE: 2 arrested after authorities reportedly see human bite marks on child in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man and a woman were arrested Friday after Palestine police officers reportedly saw adult human bite marks on a 2-year-old’s torso, officials said. Maycie Holbrook, 21, and Seth Gilkey, 31, both of Palestine, were arrested Friday night and booked into the Anderson County Jail. Holbrook was charged with injury to […]
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
KLTV
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
