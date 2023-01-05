ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, TX

KBTX.com

One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order

A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
BRYAN, TX
KLTV

Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

