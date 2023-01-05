Read full article on original website
Gerald Ryan
3d ago
Yea I live in Summerville and wish that they would stop building until the highways can handle the traffic
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Half Marathon – January 14, 2023
The Charleston Half Marathon, which benefits Engaging Creative Minds, returns for its 13th anniversary race on January 14, 2023! Join us for the half marathon, 5K, or youth marathon that showcases one of the best cities in the world. ABOUT THIS RACE:. Race Starting Location:. 330 Fishburne St., Charleston, SC.
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Business for Sale: Board & Brush Creative Studio – DIY Workshop – Asking $30K
Board & Brush is in Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises, and ranked #1 in DIY / Paint & Sip Studios. We specialize in instruction to build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage. Our studio offers a vintage, timeless look with accents of black and weathered wood to help cultivate your inner DIY design skills. And each hands-on wood sign workshop teaches you the techniques needed to create a custom piece that looks professionally made.
Thomasina Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasina Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston based Summit Adventure Park pays $11K penalty after allowing minors to work outside legal hours
CHARLESTON TRAMPOLINE PARK PAYS $11K PENALTY AFTER ALLOWING 14- AND 15-YEAR-OLDS TO WORK OUTSIDE LEGALLY PERMITTED HOURS. Employer: SC1 Summit LLC – operating as Summit Adventure Park Charleston. Investigation site: 1964 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found...
abcnews4.com
Gadsden Creek and SCLEP file an appeal against court's decision to side with WestEdge
For more than a year, there have been debates on how to handle development on Gadsden Creek. On December 5th, a court ruled West Edge could fill the creek. Now advocates for the waterway and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say they will not back down. "We really reject...
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston musicians join Ranky Tanky’s Parler at New York City’s Carnegie Hall
Star vocalist Quiana Parler of Charleston’s Grammy-winning Gullah ensemble Ranky Tanky will perform Jan. 9-14 at Carnegie Hall as part of an educational performance series. Ranky Tanky’s acclaimed trumpeter Charlton Singleton and bassist Kevin Hamilton will join Parler along with Lowcountry keyboardist Demetrius Doctor and multi-instrumentalist Calvin Baxter.
live5news.com
Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
live5news.com
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
Property damaged after grass fire spreads “out of control” in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded to a grass fire that officials say “spread out of control” Friday afternoon. According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to a fire on Sixth Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller reported that a grass fire was spreading across a yard toward […]
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
live5news.com
Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire. The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m. Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from...
Crews respond to “heavy fire” at home in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are at the scene of a house fire off of Bowman Rd. Sunday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters are responding to a fire at a home in off Bowman Road in the 1200 Block of Mack Road. The report came in at 1:40 […]
live5news.com
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
