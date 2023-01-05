Read full article on original website
WIBW
Salina Police ask public for information about string of storage unit burglaries
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have asked the public to come forward with any knowledge about a string of storage unit burglaries that happened in late December. The Salina Police Department says that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officials took several reports of burglaries to storage units throughout the city. It said five separate facilities reported that at least eight units had been broken into:
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
ksal.com
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowley-Williams, Cassandra Elizabeth Ann; 28; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear.
Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
Crimestoppers seeks tips about storage unit burglaries
Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officers with the Salina Police Department took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities reported at least 8 storage units were entered. Access Storage- 1640 Copper Court. KO Storage- 2141 Centennial. KO Storage- 3335 S. 9th. KO Storage-...
salinapost.com
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on Kansas 140 and stopped at the stop sign at Halstead Road. The pickup pulled into...
ksal.com
VIDEO: Firefighters Free Men Trapped in Trench
Salina Firefighters Friday evening rescued two workers from a private plumbing company who became trapped when a trench they were working in collapsed around them. The incident happened at around 4:45 on Edwards Street near the entrance of the Salina South High School east parking lot. Salina Fire Chief Tony...
Flotration rents airport industrial center space
Three entrepreneurs native to Salina, have invested time and money in a venture that could help clean up groundwater contamination at home and beyond. They intend to “prove it out” soon to leaders of their favorite town, with hopes to someday branch out. Their company, Flotration Technologies, has...
KWCH.com
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
Salina City Commission OKs salary increase for city manager
Salina city commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss personnel matters relating to the city manager's evaluation. The commissioners went directly into executive session following roll call to discuss Salina City Manager Mike Schrage's evaluation. After the city commission left their executive session, commissioners returned to inform the...
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum seeks volunteers
The Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in Salina, seeks volunteers to help with Kansas Days. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:
Saline County Health Dept.: Resolve to quit smoking in 2023!
As soon as you quit, your body starts to repair. After only six hours, your heart rate slows and your blood pressure becomes more stable. In just one day, the level of carbon monoxide in your blood drops and oxygen can more easily reach your heart and muscles.Your fingertips become warmer and your hands steadier.
Salina Public Library to offer family history workshop
Explore your family history in this open workshop for all experience levels on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Library staff will demonstrate the various tools that are available through the Salina Public Library. To register, please visit us at https://calendar.salinapubliclibrary.org/.../genealogy...
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Wilson Czech Opera House nears preservation fundraising goal
WILSON — In the mid- to late-1800s, the town of Wilson, Kansas, was just starting out. At the same time, half a million settlers were making their way West across rolling hills and mighty rivers to find a better place for themselves and their families. Wilson served as an important stagecoach stop on this journey — providing traveling covered wagon trains with the necessary resources they would need to survive the trip.
Proclamation request, organizational meeting on Salina City Commission agenda
A proclamation request, a zoning change request, and an organizational meeting are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
