Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WSPA 7News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at NC high school, sheriff’s office says

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
GREENSBORO, NC

