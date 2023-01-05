HIGH POINT, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in one North Carolina city are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after five people were found dead inside of a home. In a press release, the High Point Police Department says officers responded to a home on Mossy Meadow Drive "in reference to two people screaming for help" around 7:05 a.m. on Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, they were met with two adults who said they needed help.

