Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
Alamance Burlington schools discuss bus safety following hoax 911 calls
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Burlington parents and school staff are puzzled after a bizarre turn of events involving fake 911 calls about shootings on school buses. Around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Alamance County communications started getting calls about shootings on school buses. Sheriff's deputies quickly pulled over school buses...
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at NC high school, sheriff’s office says
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
1 in custody after North Carolina standoff, deputies say
One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
WXII 12
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
WLOS.com
WXII 12
Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
