fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Dallas apartment
A shooting in far north Dallas left three people dead and two hospitalized. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
fox4news.com
2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
wbap.com
2 Injured After Escaping Overnight Apartment Fire in South Dallas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A woman and her son are battling injuries sustained in an apartment fire that erupted at a South Dallas complex early Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived at the Villas of Sorento Apartments on Stag Road in southeast Oak Cliff, flames were shooting through a second-story unit.
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash
For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash. Thursday, a UPS big rig smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road
advocatemag.com
Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting
Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
fox4news.com
1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
Woman has life-threatening burns after man sets fire to Dallas apartment, officials say
DALLAS — A woman was severely burned and her son was injured while trying to escape a fire at an apartment in southeast Dallas early Thursday, officials said. A man who was also burned in the fire admitted to setting the fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials. The fire...
Wounded man walks into Dallas fire house for help, gunman still on the loose
A bleeding man who walked into a Dallas fire house Tuesday night is in the hospital but doctors believe he’s going to make it. It was just before 9 p.m. when firefighters saw the man stagger into Dallas Fire Station #23
2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
Big rig crash in Dallas backs up LBJ Freeway during rush hour, 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.Dallas Fire-Rescue, who was called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident, confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.No information yet on the driver's identity.
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
fox4news.com
Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead
WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30
At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
fox4news.com
2 juveniles killed, 1 person injured in shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and another person injured. Officers were called to Panay Way Drive in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Fort Worth police found a juvenile male in a car with gunshot wounds....
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
