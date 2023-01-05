ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

2 Injured After Escaping Overnight Apartment Fire in South Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A woman and her son are battling injuries sustained in an apartment fire that erupted at a South Dallas complex early Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived at the Villas of Sorento Apartments on Stag Road in southeast Oak Cliff, flames were shooting through a second-story unit.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting

Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Big rig crash in Dallas backs up LBJ Freeway during rush hour, 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.Dallas Fire-Rescue, who was called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident, confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.No information yet on the driver's identity.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead

WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
WATAUGA, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30

At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
FORT WORTH, TX

