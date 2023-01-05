DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.Dallas Fire-Rescue, who was called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident, confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.No information yet on the driver's identity.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO