ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term

VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Damage aftermath across Kern County from the storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, the worst of the winds are over, but another storm could bring more rain by the weekend while many are still recovering from last night’s storm. “It was raining like I had never seen rain before,” said Minister of Delano Church of the Nazareth Ana Bell after she […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wapl.com

California Smoulder: Two Idiot Vandals Light Themselves On Fire [VIDEO]

Revenge is said to be a dish served cold. The inverse is also true, where Karma is a dish served piping hot. Two guys attempted (poorly) to burn down a California immigration services building in Bakersfield. Instead, the fire immigrated to their clothing. As one splashed the accelerant over the building, the other squatted over a puddle of the accelerant and attempted to light it.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy