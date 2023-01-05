Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Hemingway, Robin
Robin Hemingway, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late George and Marlene Leeson Hemingway. Robin graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1970....
WTAP
Obituary: Wilcox, Ottis “Ottie” Franklin
Ottis “Ottie” Franklin Wilcox, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 9, 2023, at Wyngate Senior Living Center. He was born November 6, 1934, a son to the late Paul N. and Orpha S. Wilcox (Jackson). Ottie worked as a food broker in the area and was known...
WTAP
Obituary: Workman, S. Daniel “Danny”
S. Daniel “Danny” Workman, 59, of Belleville, WV, passed away on January 7th, 2023. Dan graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1981. He then became a member of Local 565 Plumbers and Steamfitters until he retired in 2011. Dan will be missed by his loving wife of...
WTAP
Obituary: Tewkesbury, Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Rake
Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Rake Tewkesbury, 98, of Marietta, passed away at 2:23 am, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Washington County Home. She was born July 26, 1924, in Marietta, a daughter of Edward McKinley Rake and Basilla Marie Landers Rake. Ginnie was a graduate of Marietta High School,...
WTAP
Obituary: Whipkey, Melissa Ann
Melissa Ann Whipkey, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center on January 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was a 1992 graduate of Wirt County High School. She worked in retail at several Subways in the area. She was preceded in death by her...
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Marie Goodrich
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 7, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1989, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of Donna Moss of Palestine, WV, and the late John Moss. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 pm at the...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay
Mary Kay Wilson, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Full, James V.
James V. Full passed away on January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
WTAP
Obituary: Furr, Jane Roth Dailey
Jane Roth Dailey Furr, 75, of Parkersburg, went home to be with her Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis Lockney Roth. Jane was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
WTAP
Obituary: Frazer, Dwight Ray
Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away on January 07, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Peters, Daniel Ned
Daniel Ned Peters, 73, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023, at his Residence in Parkersburg, WV. Ned was born on April 3, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Herbert Levi and Imogene Thomas Peters. There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements have...
WTAP
Obituary: Still, Charles Anthony
Charles Anthony Still, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 02, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Winland, Doris Mae Knight
Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
WTAP
Obituary: Straight, Ginger D.
Ginger D. Straight, 74, of Belleville, WV. passed away on January 6, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1948, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Donald Eugene and JoAnn Torrence Moore. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Alderson-Broaddus University in nursing and worked...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Warner, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Esther Lucille Wunderlich Hall. Marjorie graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949 and from Marietta...
WTAP
Obituary: Reiter, Nina Jean Rawson
Nina Jean Rawson Reiter, 86, of Leesburg, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Leesburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Gladys E. Bever Rawson. Mrs. Reiter retired in 1999 from teaching three-year-old preschool at Washington United Methodist Church...
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne
Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
WTAP
Obituary: Harter Jr., William (“Bill”) Dunham
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr. of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on February 3, 1962, as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
WTAP
Student Athlete of the Week: Tucker Liston
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Tucker Liston, a senior from Belpre high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a senior basketball player for the Belpre Golden Eagles, Tucker has became a top scoring threat for the team and even set the school record for points scored in a single game with 43.
