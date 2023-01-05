Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
WIBW
Governor Kelly celebrates reelection, beginning of 2nd term with Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,000 people showed up for Governor Kelly’s Inaugural ball Sunday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center ahead of swearing-in ceremony Monday. The night’s affair had all the makings of a special evening, from dining to dancing. Oscar-winning filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
WIBW
Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that markets home repair plans will pay $850,000 after it was alleged to have fraudulently marketed services with Evergy’s name in Kansas. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, Jan. 6, he came together with Sedgwick Co. District Attorney Marc Bennet to announce that HomeServe will pay the State $500,000 for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He also said the company will pay $350,000 in restitution for Kansas consumers connected to the marketing of home warranty services.
KAKE TV
Kansas House, Senate members to take oaths of office Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every member of the Kansas House will take the oath of office tomorrow, administered by Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Shortly after, at 2:00 p.m., the House and Senate gavel-in will take place. There are dozens of new members of the Kansas House who will join...
Gov. Laura Kelly launching second term poised to balance centrist philosophy of governing
Gov. Laura Kelly to stay in the middle of the road politically in her second term, while GOP House and Senate plan to make use of their supermajorities. The post Gov. Laura Kelly launching second term poised to balance centrist philosophy of governing appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
Gas company wants rate hike, public hearing scheduled
The Kansas Corporation Commission says Atmos Energy's proposed rate hike would cost residential customers with average usage an additional $5.60 a month, an increase of 6.4%.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, January 7, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/AP) - A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state, and the church's history of protecting its clergy. The reports released by the state attorney general's office said dioceses across the state frequently failed to follow church policies regarding allegations of sexual abuse of Catholic clergy. The KBI says its agents interviewed 137 victims of abuse and identified 188 clergy members suspected of various criminal acts. The task force that conducted the overview said efforts to prosecute cases were frustrated by actions of the Church, by expiring statutes of limitations, and the deaths of both alleged abusers and their victims.
Clash over tax cuts coming in Kansas; abortion foes unsure
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year’s decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura...
$92 million Powerball ticket in Kansas claimed
The winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
Comments / 0