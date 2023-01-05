ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
KSNT News

How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
WIBW

Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that markets home repair plans will pay $850,000 after it was alleged to have fraudulently marketed services with Evergy’s name in Kansas. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, Jan. 6, he came together with Sedgwick Co. District Attorney Marc Bennet to announce that HomeServe will pay the State $500,000 for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He also said the company will pay $350,000 in restitution for Kansas consumers connected to the marketing of home warranty services.
KAKE TV

Kansas House, Senate members to take oaths of office Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every member of the Kansas House will take the oath of office tomorrow, administered by Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Shortly after, at 2:00 p.m., the House and Senate gavel-in will take place. There are dozens of new members of the Kansas House who will join...
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, January 7, 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/AP) - A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state, and the church's history of protecting its clergy. The reports released by the state attorney general's office said dioceses across the state frequently failed to follow church policies regarding allegations of sexual abuse of Catholic clergy. The KBI says its agents interviewed 137 victims of abuse and identified 188 clergy members suspected of various criminal acts. The task force that conducted the overview said efforts to prosecute cases were frustrated by actions of the Church, by expiring statutes of limitations, and the deaths of both alleged abusers and their victims.
