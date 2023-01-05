TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/AP) - A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state, and the church's history of protecting its clergy. The reports released by the state attorney general's office said dioceses across the state frequently failed to follow church policies regarding allegations of sexual abuse of Catholic clergy. The KBI says its agents interviewed 137 victims of abuse and identified 188 clergy members suspected of various criminal acts. The task force that conducted the overview said efforts to prosecute cases were frustrated by actions of the Church, by expiring statutes of limitations, and the deaths of both alleged abusers and their victims.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO