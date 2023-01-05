ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 3

Related
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Massive Millions Monday – January

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?

Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Theo & Stacy’s in downtown Kalamazoo to close its doors after 50 years

After five decades of serving up Greek specialties in Kalamazoo, Theo & Stacy’s remaining location will close its doors this month. According to a Jan. 8 post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Theo & Stacy’s will be closing down after accepting an offer from a “local restaurateur” to lease the restaurant’s downtown location at 234 W. Michigan Ave.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Alpena County man plans to buy lake house after winning $4 million lottery prize

LANSING, MI -- An Alpena County man is in the market for a lake house after he won a $4 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond 7′s instant game. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy