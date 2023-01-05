Read full article on original website
LANSING, MI –Three players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $320 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 9 will be worth $340 million with a cash option of $178.2 million.
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot is now the fifth largest lottery prize ever as there was no winner of the $940 million jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 6. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10 will be worth $1.1 billion with a cash...
Michigan is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Michigan!
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
🥳 Happy Sunday! New year, same trusty weekly recap from the MLive politics team. Today’s newsletter is around 1,100 words – a — so you can get back to keeping your New Year’s resolution. 1. 🪑 Stabenow’s seat up for grabs. Michigan’s most...
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
After five decades of serving up Greek specialties in Kalamazoo, Theo & Stacy’s remaining location will close its doors this month. According to a Jan. 8 post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Theo & Stacy’s will be closing down after accepting an offer from a “local restaurateur” to lease the restaurant’s downtown location at 234 W. Michigan Ave.
LANSING, MI -- An Alpena County man is in the market for a lake house after he won a $4 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond 7′s instant game. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
