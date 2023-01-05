Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
Netflix Developing Sequel to One of Its Most Popular Films
There have been many movies released by Netflix over the years, and in 2022 the streaming site added one of its most popular films to date. The Sea Beast is a swashbuckling adventure about monster hunters on the open ocean that became "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 84% audience score. Back in August, ComicBook.com talked with the movie's director, Chris Williams, who teased the idea of a sequel. Well, it looks like the second installment is officially happening. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel to The Sea Beast was in the works with Williams set to return as director.
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
An Official Vinland Saga/Northman Crossover Has Arrived
When Robert Eggers released his brutal viking movie last year, The Northman, anime fans couldn't help but notice that the bloody tale had quite a bit in common with the story of Thorfinn, the protagonist of the anime franchise, Vinland Saga. With the anime series preparing to return with its second season in a few days, what might be the most surreal crossover of all time has happened as the stars of Vinland Saga have provided commentary on the trailer for The Northman, even going so far as to say how the story mimics their own.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick
Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
Marvel's Daredevil Showrunner Has Scathing Reply to Completed Shows Being Scrapped
Even though most would say we're currently living in a Golden Age of Content with more films and television being produced with each passing year, a disturbing trend is beginning to spread throughout Hollywood. Projects that have been filmed in their entirety, film and otherwise, are being scrapped to save movie studios in the form of tax write-offs. Warner Bros. Discovery first made the biggest splash by canceling Batgirl, the Leslie Grace-starring picture despite it being deep in post-production. Now, AMC has sent 61st Street to the chopping block even though the second season was filmed in its entirety.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Movie is Finally Happening
When Grindhouse was released in 2007, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature was packed with fake trailers for exploitation movies that didn't actually exist. One of them would become a reality, the Danny Trejo-starring Machete, and though fan hopes for the others has carried on for the past sixteen years they've only existed as the fake trailers, until now. Filmmaker Eli Roth, who contributed the fake trailer for holiday slasher Thanksgiving, is set to finally see his two and a half minutes of footage expanded into a full feature film. Production on the movie is set to begin very soon.
Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest
Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.
Happy Valley viewers complain about ‘disappointing’ episode 2 filming location
Happy Valley fans have been left confused following the latest episode’s scenes set in Sheffield.The BBC drama’s third and final series continued on Sunday (8 January) with an instalment that ended on yet another giant cliffhanger.However, it was where the scene was filmed that caused some consternation among fans.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The episode saw Catherine follow her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and her boyfriend Neil (Con O'Neill) as they seemingly escorted her grandson to see his father Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) in a Sheffield prison behind her back.To follow them undetected, Catherine borrowed a car...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme
Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
