Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing

Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week.

It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.

Another winning ticket was sold in Philadelphia County.

The winning ticket numbers are 00437914 and 00457531. The one in Allegheny was sold in Pittsburgh at the Shop ‘n Save on Babcock Boulevard.

Winners should contact the lottery in order to claim their prize.

500,000 ticket in total are available for the Millionaire Raffle on January 7.

Four prizes of $1 million, four prizes of $100,000, 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 worth $100, that’s a total of 6,000 cash prizes available.

Those who bought a raffle ticket for a previous and didn't win should hold on to their tickets for Saturday's drawing.

Raffle tickets cost $20. You can find more information on the Millionaire raffle here .