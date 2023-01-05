ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAISB_0k4aZKKv00

Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week.

It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.

Another winning ticket was sold in Philadelphia County.

The winning ticket numbers are 00437914 and 00457531. The one in Allegheny was sold in Pittsburgh at the Shop ‘n Save on Babcock Boulevard.

Winners should contact the lottery in order to claim their prize.

500,000 ticket in total are available for the Millionaire Raffle on January 7.

Four prizes of $1 million, four prizes of $100,000, 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 worth $100, that’s a total of 6,000 cash prizes available.

Those who bought a raffle ticket for a previous and didn't win should hold on to their tickets for Saturday's drawing.

Raffle tickets cost $20. You can find more information on the Millionaire raffle here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants

Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck

PITTSBURGH — A man from New Castle is now the proud owner of the official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 40-year-old Travis McConnell was announced the winner of the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” at halftime of Sunday’s game. He said this was the first time...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wpgh53.com

Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures

PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh RV Show, America's longest-running RV show, kicks off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for an RV for camping, tailgating, or a weekend away with the family? We've got the place and the show for you. The Pittsburgh RV Show just kicked off this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and it's the longest-running RV show in the country. RVs make travel affordable, help unite friends and family, and make experiencing America accessible. Here in Pittsburgh, the RV show is the place to shop for an RV with over nine acres of the latest models to compare and choose from, as well as RV-related products to help enhance your trip. Along with RVs there will also be representatives from campgrounds and resorts as well as industry representatives to help plan trips, and find the best RV, and best destinations. The show kicked off this morning and runs throughout the week at the convention center and general admission tickets are $12. You can get full details and tickets on the Pittsburgh RV Show website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Evan Crosby

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- A Pittsburgh man is charged with first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store in Morgantown earlier this week. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two...
MORGANTOWN, WV
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
wtae.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100

FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
FARMINGTON, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy