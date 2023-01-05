ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police searching for robber who shot and killed dog at convenience store

By Andrew Greenstein
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) - Police in Fort Worth are looking for a robber who shot a dog to death.

It happened at 1:30 Monday afternoon in a convenience store on Business 287 just north of the 820 North Loop.

"One of the workers there had their dog," says Ofc. Tracy Carter. "The dog tried to protect the owner, and as the dog was protected the owner goes up to the actual suspect, and the suspect discharged a firearm to the dog."

The dog died at the scene.

<em>WARNING: VIDEO BELOW IS GRAPHIC</em>

The robber made off with cash and more.

"He also was able to take the vehicle of the person that was working there," says Ofc. Carter.

If you have any information, call the detective assigned to the case at 817-392-4115.

