This weekend in Philly: Bowie Week, last chance for A Longwood Christmas and more

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Longwood Gardens is wrapping up its holiday season showcase this weekend, just as Philly kicks off its weeklong celebration of David Bowie’s life and music. And in case you didn’t already know, there are five rinks in the city that offer free admission for ice skating. There are plenty of other fun things to do this weekend in and around Philly.

PHILLY LOVES BOWIE WEEK

David Bowie during Press Conference for David Bowie's "Glass Spider Tour" at Veteran's Stadium in Philadelphia. Photo credit Ebet Roberts/Getty Images

EVENT: 3rd Annual Bowie Bash

DATE/TIME: Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St., Old City

DETAILS: Celebrate the Starman with the National Liberty Museum during its annual Bowie Bash. There will be live music with Bowie covers, a pop-up gallery that runs until Jan. 23, speciality cocktails and more.

PRICE: Tickets start at $25

EVENT: Bowie Masquerade

DATE/TIME: Friday, 9 p.m.

WHERE: Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave., Fishtown

DETAILS: A Black Celebration presents the fifth annual Bowie Masquerade at Johnny Brenda’s. There will be Bowie-inspired live performances, a Stardust glitter bar, a Bowie costume contest and more.

PRICE: $15

EVENT: Music of David Bowie for Kids & More

DATE/TIME: Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

DETAILS: Family concert series The Rock and Roll Playhouse , which travels the country to play at historic venues, is coming to Ardmore. Rock out to David Bowie with the whole family during this special concert just for kids.

PRICE: $15

RECURRING

EVENT: A Longwood Christmas

DATE/TIME: Through Sunday

WHERE: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

DETAILS: Christmas returns to Longwood Gardens with seasonal floral designs and trees, holiday lights and more. Miniature trains will be set up in the indoor gardens and the Open Air Theatre fountains will be lit up in holiday colors and dance to Christmas music.

PRICE: Included with admission

EVENT: Free Ice Skating in Philadelphia

DATE/TIME: Hours and dates vary depending on rink

WHERE: Select rinks across Philadelphia

DETAILS: Skate for free at Philly’s five public rinks, including Rizzo Rink in South Philadelphia, Laura Sims Skatehouse in Cobbs Creek, Scanlon Ice Rink in Kensington, Tarken Ice Rink in Oxford Circle and Simons Ice Rink in Elmwood Park.

PRICE: Skate rentals are $3 to $5; admission is free

EVENT: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

DATE/TIME: Through March 5, open daily

WHERE: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Penn’s Landing

DETAILS: Ice skating is back along the riverfront with staggered 90-minute skate sessions. The Lodge bar is a perfect way to warm up after you skate with seasonal cocktails and local brews.

PRICE: Pay as you go