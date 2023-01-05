Donald Trump Jr. becomes Bible salesman

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself under attack from a variety of corners on social media due to his latest business undertaking.

The former President’s oldest son is shilling what he’s calling “American” Bibles.

Trump announced the new venture in a video posted on social media.

In the clip, Trump claims that there is an attack on what he calls “American Judeo-Christian values.”

He then offers up a link to purchase a “We The People Bible,” a tome with a gun-metal gray cover emblazoned with black stars and stripes in the pattern of a vertically-hung American flag.

The write-up above the purchase link says this edition of the King James bible is “ideal for the patriots who believe it is time to give America back to God, and features copies of America’s founding documents.”

The video was retweeted by outgoing representative and newly-minted CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger, among others, who called the venture ironic before alleging that both Republicans and religious institutions have failed the American people.

The announcement comes as a number of evangelical leaders have pulled their support from the elder Donald Trump in his bid for Presidential re-election and as Trump Jr. prepares to launch a new podcast on Rumble, the conservative version of YouTube.

“Triggered with Don Jr.” is set to launch the week of January 23 with two live episodes per week. Trump Jr. reportedly signed a seven-figure deal to host the program.