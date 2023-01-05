ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Donald Trump Jr. becomes Bible salesman

By Mark Menard
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn3IK_0k4aZ4IY00

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself under attack from a variety of corners on social media due to his latest business undertaking.

The former President’s oldest son is shilling what he’s calling “American” Bibles.

Trump announced the new venture in a video posted on social media.
In the clip, Trump claims that there is an attack on what he calls “American Judeo-Christian values.”

He then offers up a link to purchase a “We The People Bible,” a tome with a gun-metal gray cover emblazoned with black stars and stripes in the pattern of a vertically-hung American flag.

The write-up above the purchase link says this edition of the King James bible is “ideal for the patriots who believe it is time to give America back to God, and features copies of America’s founding documents.”

The video was retweeted by outgoing representative and newly-minted CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger, among others, who called the venture ironic before alleging that both Republicans and religious institutions have failed the American people.

The announcement comes as a number of evangelical leaders have pulled their support from the elder Donald Trump in his bid for Presidential re-election and as Trump Jr. prepares to launch a new podcast on Rumble, the conservative version of YouTube.

“Triggered with Don Jr.” is set to launch the week of January 23 with two live episodes per week. Trump Jr. reportedly signed a seven-figure deal to host the program.

Comments / 67

old goat
3d ago

I didn't know that donnie jr was selling satan's bible? he probably needs the money for his dada's new campaign but only 50% the rest in his pocket!! chip off the old block!

Reply(4)
14
ekk
3d ago

Soooo…..how much cocaine can you expect to get with your Bible?

Reply(1)
20
Sassafras T☕️
1d ago

Absolutely laughable!! 🤭😝😝 I guess the writing on the cover is upside down to accommodate 45’s faithful followers!!

Reply
4
Related
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges

The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. On His Birthday: 'You Are My Treasure'

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., on his birthday. "Simply the best! Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary sweetheart. ♥️ You are my treasure! Love you to the moon and back. 😍 From our family to yours! Happy New Year! Much Love and God Bless! XO KG and Don 🙏@donaldtrumpjr ♥️♥️♥️," the TV personality, 53, captioned a slew of photos of herself with her man via Instagram. Fans sent well-wishes to Donald Trump's son and his lady, who previously got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020. One person wrote, "Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday!...
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face

A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
MSNBC

Trump’s offensive against Ruby Freeman reaches an ugly new level

Around midnight last night, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, Donald Trump used his social media platform to launch a new offensive against an old perceived foe. It started with this unfortunate missive:. “Wow! Has anyone seen the Ruby Freeman ‘contradictions’ of her sworn testimony? Now this is ‘BIG...
GEORGIA STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy