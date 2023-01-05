ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday.

According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car when she was shot numerous times, killing her immediately.

Pennsylvania State Police, Mahoning Township Police, and the Montour County District Attorney’s Office say they are investigating the shooting. They said there is no danger to the public, as the person of interest fled the scene in a dark SUV believed to be a Ford Edge.

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

According to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese, police responded to the scene of a two-car crash about 45 minutes after the shooting involving a car that matched the description of the Ford Edge.

Police say they arrived on scene and saw a single-vehicle collision in which David Morgan, 48-year-old from Mount Carmel, had been ejected from the vehicle.

The coroner’s report says Morgan suffered ‘thermal injuries’ after the vehicle caught on fire near him. Morgan also had a gunshot wound that police say happened prior to the collision.

Law enforcement says it’s been confirmed with the Montour County Coroner’s Office that the collision and Morgan are connected to the shooting death investigation of Vikki Wetzel at Geisinger Medical Center.

The coroner says the shooting occurred around 45 minutes to an hour before the collision.

Morgan’s cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, scheduled for Wednesday, January 4. Wetzel’s autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

