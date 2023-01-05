ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Kohl's jewelry clerk, deputies say

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - One man was taken into custody on Wednesday after deputies claim he grabbed two diamond rings out of the hands of jewelry store clerk while inside a Downriver department store and took off.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press release that deputies were called to the Kohl's in the 2300 block of N. Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township around 12:45 p.m. for a report of an alleged robbery.

A female employee told authorities that she was helping a male shopper at the jewelry counter when the man took two rings from her grasp and ran out of the store.

The man went into the parking lot, got into a vehicle and took off.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was given out to other law enforcement, the sheriff said. A short while later, two deputies in the are of of N. Telegraph Road and Newport Road saw a vehicle matching the suspect's and pulled it over.

Deputies said the male passenger inside was identified as the man who allegedly committed the robbery and police said evidence related to the incident was found on the man.

The suspect, identified only as a 41-year-old man from Detroit, was arrested and is pending formal arraignment on strong-armed robbery charges.

The case remains under investigation with the Monroe Country Sheriff's office. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact deputies at 734-240-7000.

Detroit, MI
