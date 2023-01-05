Two men were wounded in a burst of gunfire in front of a Queens nightclub Sunday morning, and the suspects then mowed down and critically injured a pedestrian while fleeing, cops said. The bullets flew at 129th Street and Liberty Avenue at the Impulse Lounge in South Ozone Park around 4 a.m., leaving a 28-year-old man shot once in the back and another 28-year-old man struck in the right leg, ankle and left leg, cops said. Two gunmen fired their weapons in front of the lounge, striking the men, cops said. The suspects, who were in a white BMW, then fled and plowed into a man who was standing nearby at Liberty Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway. The two armed men then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, cops said. The pedestrian was taken to Jamaica Hospital “with severe leg trauma” in critical condition, cops said. The gunshot victims were taken to the same hospital in stable condition. There were no immediate arrests. One of the suspects was described as about 5-foot-7 with a beard and wearing a dark jacket with a fur hoodie. The second suspect was wearing a white coat with a fur hoodie, cops said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO