Another Bed Bath & Beyond Location Announced Today as Permanently Closing
The location is reported to be part of the 150 planned closures announced by the company in August. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyFreeman.com, Google.com, and MagicValley.com.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is Closing
Nearly half of Bed Bath and Beyond's products are out of stock as the retailer nears bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond's inventory availability rate was much lower than Kohl's, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Wayfair at the end of December 2022.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Walmart Charged Customers Double
Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023
Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
Costco is Planning to Open 10+ New Locations in 2023
3 Dollar Stores are Fined for Overcharging Customers
Your 'Big Blue' Bed Bath & Beyond coupons could be useless soon – so you'd better use them
Clean out your drawer and email inbox if you want to score 20% off of Bed Bath & Beyond products while the retailer considers bankruptcy.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Macy's shuttering four locations
Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
Twitter not shocked by reports of Bed Bath & Beyond collapse: 'Abandoned post-apocalyptic store'
The news that retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond might be headed towards bankruptcy lit up Twitter with users calling the stores an "abandoned, post-apocalyptic" mess.
‘Mainstay’ retailer is ’10 years too late’ to fix ‘hemorrhaging wound’ after CEO revealed it’s on the brink of collapse
BED Bath & Beyond is on the brink of collapse and "10 years too late to fix hemorrhaging wounds," a retail expert has claimed. The once flourishing home goods retailer is reportedly close to bankruptcy after their last financial quarter reflected substantially lower customer traffic and inventory. The company is...
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
