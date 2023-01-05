Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Bridge City student Kylie Bock crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023
We have a new Miss Mardi Gras. On Saturday, 17-year-old Kylie Bock was crowned Miss Mardi Gras 2023 at the Julie Rogers Theater. Bock is from Bridge City and attends Liberty University online. She is finishing her high school through a college program at Liberty University at she was accepted into the program.
fox4beaumont.com
State review finds no neglect or abuse took place at Early Birds daycare in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A state review has found no neglect or abuse took place at a Woodville daycare center. Attorney William S. (Bill) Morian, Jr. sent an email to KFDM/Fox 4 News telling us that a review by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services wrapped up Jan. 2, and that the state agency ruled out any finding of neglect or abuse at Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school
ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
fox4beaumont.com
Harvey mitigation grant helps improve Sour Lake infrastructure
SOUR LAKE — A new grant from the Texas general land office is allowing Sour Lake to make improvements to keep fresh water flowing. This comes after the city had issues accessing its water supply during Hurricane Harvey. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb.
12newsnow.com
Vidor man pleads guilty to federal firearms violation
VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday. Job Allen Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Thursday before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
12newsnow.com
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
fox4beaumont.com
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival kicks off tonight with a sold out VIP dinner. The event continues tomorrow with the main event. The event will be held at The Beaumont Civic Center from 5 to 9pm. Doors open at 5 for VIP ticket holders and 6pm for general admission.
fox4beaumont.com
Major power outage left Jasper County residents without electricity
JASPER COUNTY — A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon, knocking out power to almost all of north Jasper County. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, La.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont presents its first Whiskey Fest
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is kicking off the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. On Friday night, whiskey lovers and master distillers attended a special dinner at the Beaumont Civic Center. The two-day event features tastings of more than 400 bottles of premium whiskey and fine spirits from more than...
fox4beaumont.com
64-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery of Chase Bank near Parkdale
BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
kjas.com
Driver injured in rollover crash
A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to Standifer, 31-year-old Cedrick Smith...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
