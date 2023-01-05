ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Nick Davis

Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home

Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location

When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket

NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
NAMPA, ID
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
MARSING, ID
southarkansassun.com

$1.2 Million Property Tax Rebate for Boise City Residents

On November 1, 2022, the Boise City Council, led by Mayor Lauren McLean, approved a budget of $1.2 million for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program will provide rebates to homeowners in the city who are eligible for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program in April 2022 and have outstanding property tax bills with the City of Boise, according to an article published by the City of Boise website on November 2, 2022.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly

Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Winners announced in Idaho Lottery’s $1 million raffle

BOISE – Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, Thursday morning. She told him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

It Costs HOW MUCH To Move From California To Boise?

Californians do be movin' to Boise. In droves. Yes, some folks in California do make more money, but even if that's the case, can anyone even afford to move to Boise from California? We're not talking about once you move there, considering the cost of living, work commute, etc. We mean the actual process of paying to move from point A to point B. It's pricey.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Amazing Club That Even Celebs Can’t Afford Is Just 7 Hours From Boise

What would it take for the most famous of celebrities to look at you with envy? What would it be like to have a power couple like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Beil be jealous of you? Reportedly, celebrities want very badly to be a part of a particular club located less than seven hours from Boise. There are just two things that keep these Hollywood elites away: commitment and money.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

