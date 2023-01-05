Read full article on original website
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
7 Things to Do in Kuna (Fun & Inexpensive Activities)
Kuna, Idaho is a true small town, and people might think there's not a lot to do there. And with the recent hype about the town getting an Arby's... thinking there's not a lot going on in Kuna seems appropriate. However, there’s actually a lot more to do in Kuna...
Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location
When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
KIVI-TV
Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket
NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
southarkansassun.com
$1.2 Million Property Tax Rebate for Boise City Residents
On November 1, 2022, the Boise City Council, led by Mayor Lauren McLean, approved a budget of $1.2 million for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program will provide rebates to homeowners in the city who are eligible for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program in April 2022 and have outstanding property tax bills with the City of Boise, according to an article published by the City of Boise website on November 2, 2022.
Food Network Says the Best Cheesy Dish in Idaho Can Be Found in Boise
Ooey gooey quesadillas. Creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese. Pizza piled high with extra cheese. Stringy mozzarella sticks. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy. Let’s be honest. Even when you’re trying to be a cultured adult, enjoying a wine flight on the Sunnyslope, the first...
STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly
Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
Trees and tigers: Zoo Boise uses donated holiday trees for animal enrichment
BOISE - As the morning fog lifted on Friday, Akasha the tiger had a surprise waiting in her enclosure. She noticed the fir tree almost immediately, making a beeline for it and quickly discovering ground meat hidden under its branches. The fir tree was a donation from Jordan’s Garden Center...
eastidahonews.com
Winners announced in Idaho Lottery’s $1 million raffle
BOISE – Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, Thursday morning. She told him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim...
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
It Costs HOW MUCH To Move From California To Boise?
Californians do be movin' to Boise. In droves. Yes, some folks in California do make more money, but even if that's the case, can anyone even afford to move to Boise from California? We're not talking about once you move there, considering the cost of living, work commute, etc. We mean the actual process of paying to move from point A to point B. It's pricey.
Amazing Club That Even Celebs Can’t Afford Is Just 7 Hours From Boise
What would it take for the most famous of celebrities to look at you with envy? What would it be like to have a power couple like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Beil be jealous of you? Reportedly, celebrities want very badly to be a part of a particular club located less than seven hours from Boise. There are just two things that keep these Hollywood elites away: commitment and money.
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories
If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
Boise Drivers Share Which Vehicles They Hate With A Burning Passion
I honestly feel really bad for the BMW drivers as I don't think it's fair to start calling names based on what you drive. I was somewhat surprised by people picking the minivan as the vehicle they despise most as you would think that those would be the safest. You know - because a minivan usually has precious cargo in children.
If This Is Who You Voted For, Living In Boise Isn’t For You
Who you vote for can be a deeply personal subject. We get it. We all vote too. And everyone knows there's no better way to make someone loathe you faster than to assault them with all kinds of voting jargon, why you should vote for so-and-so, and any other kind of vitriole then can fling your way.
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
30 of the Boise Area’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2023
For the past four years, we’ve welcomed the new year by looking at which restaurants in the Treasure Valley are rated the BEST of the best by actual people who have visited them. Here is a look at the top contenders as we enter 2023. Putting this list together...
