ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYJrV_0k4aXXdY00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.

According to the Florida Lottery, Clairmond Francois, 59, claimed his multi-million dollar prize from the POWERBALL drawing held on Oct. 1, 2022 at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket

Francois’ winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number. His odds of winning the second-place prize are 1 in 11,688,053, according to the Florida Lottery .

Francois bought his $2 million-winning Power Play ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $325 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 14

Alice Waggle
3d ago

I hope it was my brother! Congratulations to the guy who won 🥇! I hope it’s a dad who needs it ! I always see wealthy people winning and I always say the same darn words !!!!! Why can’t a needy hard working,struggling family man single struggling dad or mom who really needs it win ? So hopefully it went to a person in need who always works , struggles and has the worst darn luck struggling to even stay even with hardships of everyday life ! I really hope someone like that won !

Reply(1)
6
Isabel Bodner
3d ago

Good for you sir! Great way to start the New Year with so much money to start a new life. Thrilled it was from W-D for a change!

Reply
4
walts_witch
3d ago

Congratulations 🥳 Wonderful way to start the New Year 🥰

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

130K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy