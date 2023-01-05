ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
KRMG

Week 18 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Lions ice Packers from playoffs, AFC/NFC seeding set, Houston loses 1st pick & fires Lovie Smith

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Sunday Night Football's regular season finale ended up featuring two teams that missed the playoffs — but that didn't make it any less exciting. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their regular season Sunday night finale podcast reacting to the Detroit Lions' 20-16 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
WASHINGTON STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy