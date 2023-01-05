Read full article on original website
Texas House Democrats enter session with bipartisan hopes — and a new leader who’s prepared to fight
There are 64 Democrats in the 150-member House, one fewer than before the election. There is also one fewer Democrat in the Senate.
Abbott hands Biden letter blasting border visit as ‘two years too late’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Sunday handed President Biden a letter in which he criticized the president’s visit to the southern border town of El Paso. The governor was greeting Biden on the tarmac when he handed him the letter, which began with Abbott writing: “Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today…
KWTX
Governor Abbott delivers letter to President Biden
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws. In the letter, the Governor...
Greg Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
CBS Austin
Phelan expected to be reelected as Speaker for Texas House
AUSTIN — Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan is expected to return to his seat as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes on January 10. Phelan, the incumbent House Speaker, was elected in 2021, presiding over one of the most high-profile sessions of the Texas legislature in recent memory. In a closed-door vote in December, Phelan secured his party's nomination, according to the Texas House Republican Caucus, by a sweeping vote of 78-6 over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.
Nelson Will Be First Texan To Preside Over Opening Of Both Chambers Of Texas Legislature
AUSTIN — Today, Jane Nelson was officially sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht during a ceremony at the Texas Capitol. Secretary Nelson issued the following statement after being sworn in to the office:. “I’m very excited to...
Texas lawmakers move to restrict transgender health care in 2023
The move to curb access to gender affirming care has drawn criticism from groups like Equality Texas.
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy quotes MLK in his fourth vote against McCarthy
Yes, this is the same congressman who voted against an anti-lynching act last year.
Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.” In turn, Patrick, a Republican, said […]
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
O'Rourke's legal team claims their client was 'merely expressing worries' about Warren that had already been in media
Beto O'Rourke's legal team claimed that their client was only commenting about earnings that Warren's company received following the storm that ravaged Texas. Democratic Leader Beto O'Rourke.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
Texas bill proposes jail time for teachers providing 'obscene' books
A Dallas-area state representative wants police to investigate cases of obscenity in books at schools.
This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Texas have the longest life expectancies.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
