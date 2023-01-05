ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Governor Abbott delivers letter to President Biden

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws. In the letter, the Governor...
CBS Austin

Phelan expected to be reelected as Speaker for Texas House

AUSTIN — Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan is expected to return to his seat as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes on January 10. Phelan, the incumbent House Speaker, was elected in 2021, presiding over one of the most high-profile sessions of the Texas legislature in recent memory. In a closed-door vote in December, Phelan secured his party's nomination, according to the Texas House Republican Caucus, by a sweeping vote of 78-6 over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.
MyArkLaMiss

Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.” In turn, Patrick, a Republican, said […]
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
WFAA

Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest

TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
