AUSTIN — Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan is expected to return to his seat as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes on January 10. Phelan, the incumbent House Speaker, was elected in 2021, presiding over one of the most high-profile sessions of the Texas legislature in recent memory. In a closed-door vote in December, Phelan secured his party's nomination, according to the Texas House Republican Caucus, by a sweeping vote of 78-6 over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO