Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Middletown residents gather to remember life of state lawmaker killed in crash
Middletown residents gathered Friday, Jan. 6, on Middletown’s South Green to honor the life of Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old state representative known as “Q.”. Williams, a Democrat from Middletown, was killed early Thursday morning when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell, only hours after he was sworn in to a third term.
N.J. woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure,...
Voters in Georgia react to their congressman backtracking to support McCarthy
After four days and 15 votes, Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. A group of ultra-conservative Republicans stood down on Friday after opposing McCarthy's bid all week. One of those congressmen is Andrew Clyde of Georgia. WABE's Sam Gringlas spent the day after that vote in Clyde's district, asking his constituents about the protracted drama on Capitol Hill.
Massachusetts expands community mental health services, adds crisis intervention teams, help line
The state of Massachusetts is expanding community-based mental health services as a way to create more parity with physical health. In the last days of Charlie Baker’s administration, the governor's office called the expansion a "roadmap for behavioral health reform." It includes a 24-hour help line, more crisis intervention,...
Hartford Public Library launches campaign to help pay to restore downtown branch after pipe burst
It’ll take months to fix the damage at the Hartford Public Library in downtown following a pipe burst, officials said. Water damaged book displays, CDS and videos in late December. Walls and floors will need to be repaired. Parts of the library on Main Street could reopen in the...
The holidays brought a special delivery for one Florida woman
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The holidays brought a special delivery for a Florida woman. Joan Donovan received the diploma for her master's degree at age 89. After graduating from high school at 16, she waited a while to begin higher education. She went back to school and got her undergrad degree at 84. She wanted a master's program in creative writing, but the school didn't offer it, so she learned online. Now she's writing her next chapter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Emily Guerin
While the QAnon conspiracy theory is strongly associated with the political far-right, it also has followers in the worlds of yoga and wellness. Largest Earthquake To Hit The State In 2 Decades Rattles Southern California. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It...
Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote
As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
Back home, some say Texas holdouts in House speaker vote harm Republican Party
Three representatives from Texas voted against Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the House. All represent different parts of the state but they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon.
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. (APPLAUSE) SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. But it took 15 rounds of voting over five days. There is finally, however,...
Hartford Three Kings Day celebration returns, but organizers say parade won't return until next year
More than 2,000 families celebrated the end of the Christmas season Friday, Jan. 6, at the Institute for the Hispanic Families' Three Kings Day event, organized by Catholic Charities in Hartford. With big smiles, the children came out with their new gifts, while dancing to music. Children then took pictures...
Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD #1: (Vocalizing). KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: Tribal activists marching through the snowy streets of Reno this week led by a man holding a traditional eagle staff - elders carried signs reading, mining isn't green and keep your Indigenous rights. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Chanting) Protect Peehee Mu'huh. UNIDENTIFIED CROWD #2: (Chanting)...
