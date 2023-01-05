ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Connecticut Public

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Voters in Georgia react to their congressman backtracking to support McCarthy

After four days and 15 votes, Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. A group of ultra-conservative Republicans stood down on Friday after opposing McCarthy's bid all week. One of those congressmen is Andrew Clyde of Georgia. WABE's Sam Gringlas spent the day after that vote in Clyde's district, asking his constituents about the protracted drama on Capitol Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

The holidays brought a special delivery for one Florida woman

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The holidays brought a special delivery for a Florida woman. Joan Donovan received the diploma for her master's degree at age 89. After graduating from high school at 16, she waited a while to begin higher education. She went back to school and got her undergrad degree at 84. She wanted a master's program in creative writing, but the school didn't offer it, so she learned online. Now she's writing her next chapter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Emily Guerin

While the QAnon conspiracy theory is strongly associated with the political far-right, it also has followers in the worlds of yoga and wellness. Largest Earthquake To Hit The State In 2 Decades Rattles Southern California. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote

As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

