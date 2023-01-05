Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight who flattened Deontay Wilder dismisses punch power
Deontay Wilder was a developing force early in his career and didn’t carry the power he does now, according to a heavyweight who dropped the American. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 as an up-and-comer. The fight is etched into Wilder’s history as the former WBC ruler got dropped for the first time in his career.
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Stops Héctor Luis García To Maintain Undefeated Record
Tonight, the city of Washington, D.C. celebrated as Showtime Sports brought primetime pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Throughout the day, fighters who grew up in the area like Demond Nicholson, Travon Marshall and Keeshawn Williams fought. Not to mention, former world champion Lamont Peterson came out of retirement for the event. With all of that said, the crowd’s attention was fixated on one man in particular — Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Boasting a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts to go along with multiple world titles, the Baltimore, Maryland native has built up a massive fanbase. In fact, Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Lil’ Baby, Bradley Beal and Meek Mill came out to see him fight. When the opening bell rang, Davis and his opponent, WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis Garcia, were left standing in the center of the ring with the same goal. Win!
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Believes He’s A Better All Around Fighter Than Terence Crawford
The schedule of Terence Crawford may have slowed considerably in recent memory, but the 35-year-old WBO 147-pound champion is of the belief that his pugilistic standing shouldn’t be questioned. On December 10th, Crawford left his fans speechless. On the night, the switch-hitting star toyed with longtime fringe contender David...
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
Jon Jones teases imminent UFC return after dramatic heavyweight transformation with Francis Ngannou fight in the works
JON JONES has hinted his long-awaited return to the octagon is right around the corner. The former long-reigning light-heavyweight champion hasn't set foot inside the cage in nearly THREE YEARS due to the pandemic and a public pay spat with the UFC brass. SunSport revealed last year that negotiations over...
Sean O’Malley says Dana White’s wife “deserves a slapping back” after hitting him first
Sean O’Malley says he feels bad for Dana White. On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife had a fight that led to them slapping each other in the middle of a club in Cabo. TMZ then obtained the video of the incident and got White’s apology before they released the article where the UFC president made it clear that he was in the wrong. O’Malley says he thinks White’s apology was sincere.
MMAmania.com
Fumble! Tommy Fury rejects multimillion dollar purse, demands to fight Jake Paul for free
You would think a pugilist with eight professional fights would understand how prizefighting works, but it appears Tommy Fury would prefer to compete for free instead of cashing in a multimillion dollar purse against boxing rival Jake Paul. Paul called a $2.5 million payout for Fury “accurate.”. “I have...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: Everyone Knows I Want Spence, I'll Keep Waiting Until Time is Right
Washington - Rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) cruised to a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) to earn the vacant Interim IBF welterweight title after going 12 rounds for the first time by the score of 120-108 three times. “I learned to...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: 5 Random Boxing Opinions
That dream got me thinking about the passage of time, and how in boxing just like in real life, the younger generation eventually takes over for the old guard, and with the passage of time – in boxing terms – certain names survive the test of time during the long rich history of professional boxing, and in terms of heavyweights in particular, from John L Sullivan to Tyson Fury. And in between we had many all time great heavyweight champions including the likes of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and the great Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis On Jaron Ennis: “That Could Be A Cool Rivalry”
Protracted stints on the shelf consistently frustrated Rashidi Ellis. In both 2019 and 2020, the highly-ranked welterweight contender fought just once. In 2021, he failed to enter the ring at all. Although his 2022 campaign appeared to be a different story, following a quick first-round knockout victory over Jose Marruffo, Ellis (24-0 15 KOs) returned to the sidelines.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Tony Ferguson extends coaching offer to Jake Paul ahead of his MMA debut: “You can be one of my students”
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has offered to coach Jake Paul in mixed martial arts. It’s not exactly a secret that Tony Ferguson has been on a skid lately. He’s lost to a string of top stars and in his last few outings, he was finished by Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith for £19.95 on Sky PPV on January 21st
By Charles Brun: The going price for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith card on January 21st on Sky Sports PPV is £19.95 on Sky PPV for their match at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The former IBO super middleweight champion Eubank Jr is still hoping to...
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza
Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas’ recent submission loss to Gillian Robertson could explain her UFC 274 title defeat. During her career, Rose Namajunas has provided fans with two of the greatest title wins in UFC history. Her triumphs over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, simply put, were both remarkable in their own sense.
Comments / 1