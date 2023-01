Pacita “Pat” Fritsche, 80, of Eastman, Wis. passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, Wisc. She was born on March 24, 1942 to Lorenzo and Maria (Robillos) Incierto in Cantilan Surigao Del Sur, Philippines. On March 28, 1967, Pacita was united in...

EASTMAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO