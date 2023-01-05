Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
KHQ Right Now
Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say
The knife sheath that investigators found next to two victims could indicate they were the target of the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
Key takeaways from the Bryan Kohberger affidavit
DNA from a knife sheath and cell phone records helped police connect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho college students, according to court documents released Thursday. The probable cause affidavit is the first look at evidence investigators gathered to build their case against Kohberger, who was...
KXLY
‘It was crazy’: Neighbors react to shocking details revealed in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is a sense of relief for those who live in the Moscow area, but also horror that this crime even happened. Now, everyone just wants justice for the victims. “Your heart really goes out to all of them,” said Alan Kolok, a University of Idaho...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was accused of breaking into a house adjacent to the University of Idaho and stabbing four young people to death in November.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
NBCMontana
Affidavit: Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
MOSCOW, Idaho (KOMO/TND) — The case against the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students has been made public in a 19-page probable cause affidavit. The document reveals what a surviving roommate saw and heard along with how Kohberger is linked to the crime scene and his phone records on the morning of Nov. 13.
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For DUI
KOOSKIA, ID – A 30-year-old Kamiah man was arrested after Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled him over last night. Deputies were on routine patrol in the City of Kooskia when they performed a traffic stop on a gray pickup at around 10:50 p.m. “During the traffic stop, deputies...
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
