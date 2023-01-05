Read full article on original website
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.
Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations
(KXNET) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug distribution enterprise that targeted Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Native American Reservations. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 32-year-old Darius Sledge, to serve 30 years in prison […]
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
Plain Talk: Gambling, State of the State, the new legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller
MINOT, N.D. — Tammy Miller went from being the CEO of a major, Fargo-based corporation, to the COO of Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration, and now to Burgum’s lieutenant governor, tasked with presiding over the state senate this legislative session. She joined this episode of Plain Talk to...
N.D. National Guard soldiers honored for border mission
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of North Dakota’s National Guard were recognized for their year-long service in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the 957th Engineer Company’s mission was to assist the CBP by […]
North Dakota wants to save the least money in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Resolutions are something that plenty of people hold themselves to… or at least, try to hold themselves to. Although many of us can plan to lose weight or seek therapy, the problem comes in actually following through on these goals. Finding time to implement a new hobby or routine […]
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
North Dakota's "Miracle" - Easily The Best TRUE Story Ever
An Amazing GIFT Of Life
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
New registration period for North Dakota watercraft owners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota watercraft owners should note that we’re now in the first year of a new three-year registration period. Over 70,000 watercraft were registered in North Dakota last year. After January 1, if you’re going to be actively using your boat, it must have a current registration displayed.
Five arrested after pursuit following funeral service for Mall of America shooting victim
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police arrested five people following a funeral service Friday for the 19-year-old man who was killed inside the Mall of America. St. Paul police officers were outside the service for Johntae Hudson "to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone present," according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department.
Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Where are temperatures rising in North Dakota?
STACKER — Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
Insulin prices rise and shortages continue in North Dakota and nationwide
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state, about 51,000 people in North Dakota, or just under 9% of the adult population, have been diagnosed with diabetes.And about 15,000 more North Dakotans have no idea they have diabetes.But that’s not all, in recent months, there has been an increase in insulin prices thanks to a […]
