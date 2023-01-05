BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.

