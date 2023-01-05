ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
dakotanewsnow.com

‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive concludes, surpasses goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blood drive event, held Dec 23 through Jan 7, was a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. During the event, donors could designate their donation to the department of their choice. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision

A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
aarp.org

Sioux Falls Hosting Free Coffee Fridays

Sioux Falls area residents looking for a hot cup of coffee and friendly conversation are invited to stop by Flyboy Donuts at E. 10th & Bahnson or 57th & Western between 8:00-10:00 a.m. each Friday as part of AARP South Dakota's Free Coffee Fridays. AARP volunteers in Sioux Falls host these free coffee and conversation events each week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls food tours are a way for people to explore Sioux Falls taste by taste. Dana Wohlwend joins Baylee in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours. “We hold our tours every Saturday. We have four different routes,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Frosty Frolics Weekend returns for 35th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has numerous activities planned at city parks throughout weekend, with a free prize for those who attend multiple events. “Frosty Frolics Weekend highlights all the special ways you can move and delight in winter,” Eric Saathoff, recreational program...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the ten years since the first Prime Time Gala, the organization has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota. Legendary country group, Alabama, are set to headline the Gala concert on Saturday, June 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND TV

A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Around thirteen inches of snow fell on Sioux Falls this week but head outside of the city and communities received even more. People in and around Armour are dealing with over 25 inches — an amount that takes a toll on everyone, especially farm and ranchers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations

Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State, FCS Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and reporter Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and representatives are preparing for the game. Ovenden says on the...
FRISCO, TX

