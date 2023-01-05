Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive concludes, surpasses goal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blood drive event, held Dec 23 through Jan 7, was a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. During the event, donors could designate their donation to the department of their choice. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has...
KELOLAND TV
New specialties coming to Vance Thompson Vision
A new year is always an exciting time of year that usually brings changes to our lives. Maybe it’s a promise to hit the gym more often, or finally clear out that cluttered junk drawer. The folks at Vance Thompson Vision are also excited for the new year. They...
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
dakotanewsnow.com
Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
aarp.org
Sioux Falls Hosting Free Coffee Fridays
Sioux Falls area residents looking for a hot cup of coffee and friendly conversation are invited to stop by Flyboy Donuts at E. 10th & Bahnson or 57th & Western between 8:00-10:00 a.m. each Friday as part of AARP South Dakota's Free Coffee Fridays. AARP volunteers in Sioux Falls host these free coffee and conversation events each week.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls ophthalmologist becomes first to use new FDA-approved lens in cataract surgery
Sioux Falls is home to a first in cataract surgery after Dr. Vance Thompson successfully implanted a new type of lens this week. Thompson, an ophthalmologist and the founder of Vance Thompson Vision, was the first U.S. surgeon to implant the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in July.
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls food tours are a way for people to explore Sioux Falls taste by taste. Dana Wohlwend joins Baylee in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours. “We hold our tours every Saturday. We have four different routes,”...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
dakotanewsnow.com
Frosty Frolics Weekend returns for 35th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has numerous activities planned at city parks throughout weekend, with a free prize for those who attend multiple events. “Frosty Frolics Weekend highlights all the special ways you can move and delight in winter,” Eric Saathoff, recreational program...
dakotanewsnow.com
Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the ten years since the first Prime Time Gala, the organization has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota. Legendary country group, Alabama, are set to headline the Gala concert on Saturday, June 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
KELOLAND TV
A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Around thirteen inches of snow fell on Sioux Falls this week but head outside of the city and communities received even more. People in and around Armour are dealing with over 25 inches — an amount that takes a toll on everyone, especially farm and ranchers.
siouxfalls.business
Casey’s to add 2 Sioux Falls locations
Southeast and northwest Sioux Falls will be the newest locations for Casey’s General Stores. The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store company purchased land at 1600 E. 69th Street, east of Cliff Avenue in the new Stadium Crossing development. “We have been working on securing a site in this...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State, FCS Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and reporter Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and representatives are preparing for the game. Ovenden says on the...
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
